Adding / modifying API cache headers

I would like to be able to control the API cache headers (per global / collection). Currently it seems like the default behavior of the API is to return a "Cache-Control: private", but I would rather have it respond with something like "Cache-Control: max-age=604800, stale-while-revalidate=86400". I could control this at the reverse proxy, but it makes more sense to have the application control this (and also more common), preferably with global defaults and global / collection overrides. Is there anything currenlty in Payload that enables me to do this? I could add express middleware, but based on the Github it seems like express could be deprecated in favour of Next.

For anyone finding this; I did end up using Express middleware, we'll see where it ends up when and if express is dropped in favour of next.