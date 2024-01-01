Adding / modifying API cache headers

I would like to be able to control the API cache headers (per global / collection). Currently it seems like the default behavior of the API is to return a "Cache-Control: private", but I would rather have it respond with something like "Cache-Control: max-age=604800, stale-while-revalidate=86400". I could control this at the reverse proxy, but it makes more sense to have the application control this (and also more common), preferably with global defaults and global / collection overrides. Is there anything currenlty in Payload that enables me to do this? I could add express middleware, but based on the Github it seems like express could be deprecated in favour of Next.
For anyone finding this; I did end up using Express middleware, we'll see where it ends up when and if express is dropped in favour of next.
Would you mind sharing the code used to solve this? I am also needing to do this soon.
I ended up with a solution that still allowed me to configure caching on a collection / global level, which is captured and set by middleware. Here is the gisthttps://gist.github.com/Swahjak/501e9c58551cd5433707d4bd2b737f4e
Thank you for sharing!
That hook is awesome @Peep - Toppy
I'll mark this thread as solved then
