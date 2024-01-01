Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Adding / modifying API cache headers

default discord avatar
peep_toppy
2 weeks ago
4

I would like to be able to control the API cache headers (per global / collection). Currently it seems like the default behavior of the API is to return a "Cache-Control: private", but I would rather have it respond with something like "Cache-Control: max-age=604800, stale-while-revalidate=86400". I could control this at the reverse proxy, but it makes more sense to have the application control this (and also more common), preferably with global defaults and global / collection overrides. Is there anything currenlty in Payload that enables me to do this? I could add express middleware, but based on the Github it seems like express could be deprecated in favour of Next.



For anyone finding this; I did end up using Express middleware, we'll see where it ends up when and if express is dropped in favour of next.

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm
    last week

    Would you mind sharing the code used to solve this? I am also needing to do this soon.

  • default discord avatar
    peep_toppy
    6 days ago

    I ended up with a solution that still allowed me to configure caching on a collection / global level, which is captured and set by middleware. Here is the gist

    https://gist.github.com/Swahjak/501e9c58551cd5433707d4bd2b737f4e
  • default discord avatar
    brianjm
    6 days ago

    Thank you for sharing!

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    6 days ago

    That hook is awesome @Peep - Toppy



    I'll mark this thread as solved then

