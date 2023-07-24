Additional added fields in Media object API are not returned

Hi! I am having a collection that has an upload field. When I use the API endpoint to get the collection data including the media object related, I only receive the media object with the following fields by default:

id

,

filename

,

mimeType

,

filesize

,

width

,

height

,

url

. However, all additionally added fields using

beforeChange

hook in media collection are not returned even though they are successfully stored in media db. Is there anything I need to enable/configure to be able to return them as well?