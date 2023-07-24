Additional added fields in Media object API are not returned

Hi! I am having a collection that has an upload field. When I use the API endpoint to get the collection data including the media object related, I only receive the media object with the following fields by default:
id
,
filename
,
mimeType
,
filesize
,
width
,
height
,
url
. However, all additionally added fields using
beforeChange
hook in media collection are not returned even though they are successfully stored in media db. Is there anything I need to enable/configure to be able to return them as well?
How does the object in MongoDB look?
@imcorfitz It looks like this:
_id: ObjectId('id')
external_url: "test"
filename: "test-18.png"
mimeType: "image/png"
filesize: 4369
width: 248
height: 71
__v: 0
I need to get the
external_url
field to be part of the returned API.
Update: When I put the endpoint within the collection itself, that field appears, but when I put the endpoint in
payload.config.ts
, the field disappears. That is even more confusing because I intent to place the endpoint within
payload.config.ts
not within the collection
Update2: It seems that my issue was that I have set the field directly to
hidden: true
thinking that it will disable the field from appearing on the UI, while the reality is that it was actually hiding the field from appearing in the API.
{
name: 'external_url',
type: 'text',
hidden: true
}
The correct implementation for hiding the field from admin UI is that it should be wrapped with admin config like this:
{
name: 'external_url',
type: 'text',
admin: {
hidden: true,
},
}
This would hide it from admin UI but keep it in the API. Thankss!!
