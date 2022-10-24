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Community Help

Additional added fields in Media object API are not returned

default discord avatar
loaialsharee3 years ago
3

Hi! I am having a collection that has an upload field. When I use the API endpoint to get the collection data including the media object related, I only receive the media object with the following fields by default:

id

,

filename

,

mimeType

,

filesize

,

width

,

height

,

url

. However, all additionally added fields using

beforeChange

hook in media collection are not returned even though they are successfully stored in media db. Is there anything I need to enable/configure to be able to return them as well?

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz3 years ago

    How does the object in MongoDB look?

  • default discord avatar
    loaialsharee3 years ago
    @591695886720172033

    It looks like this:



    _id: ObjectId('id')
external_url: "test"
filename: "test-18.png"
mimeType: "image/png"
filesize: 4369
width: 248
height: 71
__v: 0

    I need to get the

    external_url

    field to be part of the returned API.



    Update: When I put the endpoint within the collection itself, that field appears, but when I put the endpoint in

    payload.config.ts

    , the field disappears. That is even more confusing because I intent to place the endpoint within

    payload.config.ts

    not within the collection



    Update2: It seems that my issue was that I have set the field directly to

    hidden: true

    thinking that it will disable the field from appearing on the UI, while the reality is that it was actually hiding the field from appearing in the API.


    {
      name: 'external_url',
      type: 'text',
      hidden: true
}

    The correct implementation for hiding the field from admin UI is that it should be wrapped with admin config like this:


    {
      name: 'external_url',
      type: 'text',
      admin: {
        hidden: true,
      },
}

    This would hide it from admin UI but keep it in the API. Thankss!!

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz3 years ago

    🚀

Open

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