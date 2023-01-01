DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Additional User Data in Auth

Sandro Wegmann
Sandro Wegmann
3 months ago
3

I need to add an attribute to the user called activeSite which should be used in access control. However, it seems like by default, only user email and collection are stored in the auth object of the user.



How can I add an additional field to the auth user object?

  thisisnotchris
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    @Sandro Wegmann I think you need to add the saveToJWT property for the field



    To add fields to the auth token

  Sandro Wegmann
    Sandro Wegmann
    3 months ago

    Ah thanks a ton! I had such a property in mind but couldn’t find it anywhere 😄

