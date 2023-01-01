Additional User Data in Auth

I need to add an attribute to the user called activeSite which should be used in access control. However, it seems like by default, only user email and collection are stored in the auth object of the user.
How can I add an additional field to the auth user object?
@Sandro Wegmann I think you need to add the saveToJWT property for the field
To add fields to the auth token
Ah thanks a ton! I had such a property in mind but couldn’t find it anywhere 😄
