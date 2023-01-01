Admin dashboard slows down significantly after rendering large array

Hi there! I have a collection with an array field that contains 13 fields per row. The array usually contains 100 to 200 rows and there are also

condition

functions. The problem is that Edit View for docs from this collection is really slow because there is a lot to render and calculate.

My only idea is to make this field hidden using

admin: hidden

and build a custom one with virtualization. The main requirement is that Editors have the possibility to edit any field in any row, so I'll have to handle updates manually... has anyone encountered such a problem before and have a better idea?

Thanks!