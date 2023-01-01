Admin 'error' after proxy config

Hey all, started getting this error after changing my payload nginx config to server on /payload.
EventSource's response has a MIME type ("text/html") that is not "text/event-stream". Aborting the connection.
The odd thing is that seemingly nothing is broken, it just loops this message, I assume as it tries to connect to hmr?
Happy to provide more info.
I can't say I've seen anything like this before. This is on app start or something else?
We use webpack-hot-middleware that might communicate over a different port, would that make a difference for your nginx config?
Hmm possibly, looking into it now
