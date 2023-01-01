DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Admin 'error' after proxy config

default discord avatar
thisisnotchris
5 months ago
3

Hey all, started getting this error after changing my payload nginx config to server on /payload.



EventSource's response has a MIME type ("text/html") that is not "text/event-stream". Aborting the connection.


The odd thing is that seemingly nothing is broken, it just loops this message, I assume as it tries to connect to hmr?



Happy to provide more info.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    I can't say I've seen anything like this before. This is on app start or something else?



    We use webpack-hot-middleware that might communicate over a different port, would that make a difference for your nginx config?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    5 months ago

    Hmm possibly, looking into it now

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.