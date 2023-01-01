Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Admin Localization Not Working In 2.0

default discord avatar
bill.son
4 days ago
2

After updating to payload 2.0 my localizations stopped working.



Here is my config:


export default buildConfig({
    localization: {
        locales: [
            {
                label: "English",
                code: "en",
            },
            {
                label: "Français",
                code: "fr",
            },
        ],
        defaultLocale: "en",
        fallback: true,
    },
    i18n: {
        fallbackLng: "en",
        resources: {
            en: {
                info: {
                    icon: "All icons must conform to the Font Awesome 5 icons found",
                },
            },
            fr: {
                info: {
                    icon: "Tous les icônes doivent être conformes aux icônes Font Awesome 5 trouvées",
                },
            },
        },
    },
    collections: [Users, ContactForm, Partners, Updates, Devices],
    globals: [Config],
    editor: slateEditor({}),
    db: mongooseAdapter({
        url: process.env.MONGODB_URI!,
    }),
    typescript: {
        outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "../../../packages/lib/payload-types.ts"),
    },
    admin: {
        components: {
            graphics: {
                Icon: Icon,
                Logo: Logo,
            },
        },
    },
    cors: "*",
    rateLimit: {
        max: 150,
    },
});


Here is an example field:


{
    label: { en: "Name", fr: "Nom" },
    name: "name",
    type: "text",
    required: true,
},



Not sure what happened. Didn't change any localization settings except for the locale labels.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 days ago

    Does it work if you remove the locale labels?

  • default discord avatar
    bill.son
    3 days ago

    No it doesn't



    Actually it seems to have happened before 2.0, im going to find where.



    Ahh ok, I was changing the locale not the language in my user settings. That is confusing.

