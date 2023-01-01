After updating to payload 2.0 my localizations stopped working.

Here is my config:

export default buildConfig ({ localization : { locales : [ { label : "English" , code : "en" , }, { label : "Français" , code : "fr" , }, ], defaultLocale : "en" , fallback : true , }, i18n : { fallbackLng : "en" , resources : { en : { info : { icon : "All icons must conform to the Font Awesome 5 icons found" , }, }, fr : { info : { icon : "Tous les icônes doivent être conformes aux icônes Font Awesome 5 trouvées" , }, }, }, }, collections : [ Users , ContactForm , Partners , Updates , Devices ], globals : [ Config ], editor : slateEditor ({}), db : mongooseAdapter ({ url : process. env . MONGODB_URI !, }), typescript : { outputFile : path. resolve (__dirname, "../../../packages/lib/payload-types.ts" ), }, admin : { components : { graphics : { Icon : Icon , Logo : Logo , }, }, }, cors : "*" , rateLimit : { max : 150 , }, });

Here is an example field:

{ label : { en : "Name" , fr : "Nom" }, name : "name" , type : "text" , required : true , },

Not sure what happened. Didn't change any localization settings except for the locale labels.