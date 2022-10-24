Admin UI components are buggy

Does anyone have a clue why my Payload Admin UI appears buggy? Many components render with weird alignments and missing paddings as seen in the image provided. I started this project on a V3 beta version, and recently upgraded to the stable 3.0.0 version.

I've double-checked all the package versions to make sure everything is running latest, and I've even reinstalled the node_modules folder twice - to no avail. The funny thing is that starting a new project from a template (eg. -t website) shows the correct UI.

Anyone know why this is happening?