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Community Help

Admin UI components are buggy

default discord avatar
ngosklast year
2

Does anyone have a clue why my Payload Admin UI appears buggy? Many components render with weird alignments and missing paddings as seen in the image provided. I started this project on a V3 beta version, and recently upgraded to the stable 3.0.0 version.



I've double-checked all the package versions to make sure everything is running latest, and I've even reinstalled the node_modules folder twice - to no avail. The funny thing is that starting a new project from a template (eg. -t website) shows the correct UI.



Anyone know why this is happening?

  • default discord avatar
    zed0547last year

    Hey

    @1246613760525734019

    ,



    This is common if you either have a root layout importing styles that overwrite Payloads admin styles. For example, if you have Tailwindcss configured, you gotta remember to remove preflight styles (or just don't import

    @layer base
  • default discord avatar
    ngosklast year

    Thank you! Removing

    @tailwind base

    and

    @layer base

    imports from my global stylesheet did the trick.

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