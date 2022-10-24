Admin UI components are buggy

Does anyone have a clue why my Payload Admin UI appears buggy? Many components render with weird alignments and missing paddings as seen in the image provided. I started this project on a V3 beta version, and recently upgraded to the stable 3.0.0 version.
I've double-checked all the package versions to make sure everything is running latest, and I've even reinstalled the node_modules folder twice - to no avail. The funny thing is that starting a new project from a template (eg. -t website) shows the correct UI.
Anyone know why this is happening?
Hey@1246613760525734019
,
This is common if you either have a root layout importing styles that overwrite Payloads admin styles. For example, if you have Tailwindcss configured, you gotta remember to remove preflight styles (or just don't import
@layer base
Thank you! Removing
@tailwind base
and
@layer base
imports from my global stylesheet did the trick.
Star
Discord
online
Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.