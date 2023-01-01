DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Admin UI Failing after @payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage installation

default discord avatar
jeet_adhikary
3 months ago
3

Hi Team , I am very new to Payload CMS . I was trying to install @payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage on a fresh payload project . after installation I am getting below error in browser console in admin ui


here is my dependency :


"dependencies": {


"@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage": "^1.0.16",


"dotenv": "^8.2.0",


"express": "^4.17.1",


"payload": "^1.7.4"


},


"devDependencies": {


"@types/express": "^4.17.9",


"copyfiles": "^2.4.1",


"cross-env": "^7.0.3",


"nodemon": "^2.0.6",


"ts-node": "^9.1.1",


"typescript": "^4.8.4"


}



Looks This issue ins related to

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2564
