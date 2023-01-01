Admin UI Failing after @payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage installation

Hi Team , I am very new to Payload CMS . I was trying to install @payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage on a fresh payload project . after installation I am getting below error in browser console in admin ui

here is my dependency :

"dependencies": {

"@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage": "^1.0.16",

"dotenv": "^8.2.0",

"express": "^4.17.1",

"payload": "^1.7.4"

},

"devDependencies": {

"@types/express": "^4.17.9",

"copyfiles": "^2.4.1",

"cross-env": "^7.0.3",

"nodemon": "^2.0.6",

"ts-node": "^9.1.1",

"typescript": "^4.8.4"

}

Looks This issue ins related to