Admin UI Failing after @payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage installation

Hi Team , I am very new to Payload CMS . I was trying to install @payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage on a fresh payload project . after installation I am getting below error in browser console in admin ui
here is my dependency :
"dependencies": {
"@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage": "^1.0.16",
"dotenv": "^8.2.0",
"express": "^4.17.1",
"payload": "^1.7.4"
},
"devDependencies": {
"@types/express": "^4.17.9",
"copyfiles": "^2.4.1",
"cross-env": "^7.0.3",
"nodemon": "^2.0.6",
"ts-node": "^9.1.1",
"typescript": "^4.8.4"
}
Looks This issue ins related tohttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2564
We're looking into this again today. We'll update progress in the issue linked. Thanks!@jeet_adhikary
See my last message, try it
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.