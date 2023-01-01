Admin UI is crawling with 100+ layout blocks

Hi - I'm

struggling to use the admin ui on records that have a lot of layout blocks.

Has the @payloadcms team tested the responsiveness of the ui in these use-cases?

I'm creating very content-rich pages, with 100s of images/content blocks and

need this to be snappy. Currently I'm very nervous when using the UI.

It frequently hangs and completely disappears at random.

Key presses are at this point are so slow that it's not plausible to write content inside Payload.

Dragging layout blocks around is again very painful.

Saving takes a long time (this however isn't an issue... and is understandable with the amount of json being passed about) but it's worth mentioning.

Generally I deeply implore the @payloadcms team to really focus some attention here. Layout blocks are one of the fundamental building blocks for content heavy sites, and currently they are not fit for purpose (in my heavy use-case at least).

Please create a ticket and add it to your backlog. I'll share some video screengrabs in the thread.

Thanks.

-

Also worth mentioning - I'm not using a slow machine. I'm running M1 Max with 64GB of ram. Trying the same on my partner's older Intel i7 it's incredibly slow... and honestly I'd say unusable.

cc / @jmikrut - Keen to share this with you James. I don't want to come across as miserable here... I just really think it's an area of your CMS that requires some urgent attention.