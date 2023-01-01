Admin UI is crawling with 100+ layout blocks

Hi - I'mreally
struggling to use the admin ui on records that have a lot of layout blocks.
Has the @payloadcms team tested the responsiveness of the ui in these use-cases?
I'm creating very content-rich pages, with 100s of images/content blocks andreally
need this to be snappy. Currently I'm very nervous when using the UI.
It frequently hangs and completely disappears at random.
Key presses are at this point are so slow that it's not plausible to write content inside Payload.
Dragging layout blocks around is again very painful.
Saving takes a long time (this however isn't an issue... and is understandable with the amount of json being passed about) but it's worth mentioning.
Generally I deeply implore the @payloadcms team to really focus some attention here. Layout blocks are one of the fundamental building blocks for content heavy sites, and currently they are not fit for purpose (in my heavy use-case at least).
Please create a ticket and add it to your backlog. I'll share some video screengrabs in the thread.
Thanks.
-
Also worth mentioning - I'm not using a slow machine. I'm running M1 Max with 64GB of ram. Trying the same on my partner's older Intel i7 it's incredibly slow... and honestly I'd say unusable.
cc / @jmikrut - Keen to share this with you James. I don't want to come across as miserable here... I just really think it's an area of your CMS that requires some urgent attention.
woah interesting
we have some massive use-cases with hundreds and hundreds of fields but have never seen a slowdown
how many fields do you have?
and how many nested block editors do you have?
regardless, i think that we should be able to get to the bottom of this
Here's a video of the situation:https://www.dropbox.com/s/20ddv7k2htqfha5/Screen%20Recording%202023-02-24%20at%2017.48.06.mov?dl=0
Mostly one wouldn't have all the layout blocks expanded.... however it makes very little difference to the responsiveness of the ui if they are collapsed or expanded (when actually trying edit fields/content etc the delay in onchange events is appalling).
yeah we can 100% get to the bottom of this
we may have removed some utility at one time that would only render fields if a block is 1. on screen and 2. expanded
that at one point solved this issue 100% for us
i know exactly what you're up against here
the vid shows that the tactics that we wrote prior to rectify this are no longer working as intended
we probably removed them thinkin they were not necessary anymore but in reality it appears that they are still very helpful
Yeah, that would be ideal. We don't need thousands of dom nodes when a layout block is collapsed.
exactly
I would be very grateful if you could add that utility back
yeah we will prioritize this for sure
thanks for bringing it up
it will solve your condition 100%
Thanks for listening and looking forward to the update that fixes this 🙂
