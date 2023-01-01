Hi! I'm working on a Payload project and excited to be using this CMS for the first time. Any insight into why I wouldn't be able to add a BeforeLogin or AfterLogin to my

payload.config.ts

file?

Here's the relevant code:

admin: { css: path.resolve(__dirname, 'styles/main.scss'), components: { BeforeLogin: CustomBeforeLogin, graphics: { Logo: CustomLogo, }, Nav: CustomNav, providers: [CustomProvider], views: { Dashboard: CustomDashboard, }, }, },

And the error I'm getting is

"admin.components.AfterLogin" is not allowed

I figure I'm probably missing something obvious -- thanks for the help!