Hi! I'm working on a Payload project and excited to be using this CMS for the first time. Any insight into why I wouldn't be able to add a BeforeLogin or AfterLogin to my
payload.config.ts
file?
Here's the relevant code:
admin: {
css: path.resolve(__dirname, 'styles/main.scss'),
components: {
BeforeLogin: CustomBeforeLogin,
graphics: {
Logo: CustomLogo,
},
Nav: CustomNav,
providers: [CustomProvider],
views: {
Dashboard: CustomDashboard,
},
},
},
And the error I'm getting is
"admin.components.AfterLogin" is not allowed
I figure I'm probably missing something obvious -- thanks for the help!
hey @rae8844, the config is case sensitive, so you should use
beforeLogin
and
afterLogin
. Also you'll need to pass them in as an array:
admin: {
components: {
beforeLogin: [
// components go here,
],
afterLogin: [
// components go here,
],
},
},
Let me know if you run into any more issues!
Thank you!!
