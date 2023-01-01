DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
"admin.components.AfterLogin" is not allowed

default discord avatar
rae8844
last week
2

Hi! I'm working on a Payload project and excited to be using this CMS for the first time. Any insight into why I wouldn't be able to add a BeforeLogin or AfterLogin to my

payload.config.ts

file?



Here's the relevant code:



admin: {
    css: path.resolve(__dirname, 'styles/main.scss'),
    components: {
      BeforeLogin: CustomBeforeLogin,
      graphics: {
        Logo: CustomLogo,
      },
      Nav: CustomNav,
      providers: [CustomProvider],
      views: {
        Dashboard: CustomDashboard,
      },
    },
  },


And the error I'm getting is

"admin.components.AfterLogin" is not allowed

I figure I'm probably missing something obvious -- thanks for the help!

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    6 days ago

    hey @rae8844, the config is case sensitive, so you should use

    beforeLogin

    and

    afterLogin

    . Also you'll need to pass them in as an array:



    admin: {
  components: {
    beforeLogin: [
      // components go here,
    ],
    afterLogin: [
      // components go here,
    ],
  },
},


    Let me know if you run into any more issues!

  • default discord avatar
    rae8844
    5 days ago

    Thank you!!

