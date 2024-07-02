For my Stories collection, text-to-speech is generated in a hook after creation.

When deployed on Vercel,

req.payload.update

throws a 404.

updateOptions

holds valid values. However, the update method apparently does not find the newly created document. I've also tested

req.payload.findById

for the new document, which also throws a 404. If I search for another Id, it works 🤷‍♂️

Any ideas or working examples how to update a fresh document?

import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' export const Stories: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'stories', admin: { useAsTitle: 'title', }, access: { create: () => true, update: () => true, }, fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'text', required: true, }, { name: 'storyText', type: 'textarea' }, { name: 'audio', type: 'upload', relationTo: 'audio' } ], hooks: { afterOperation: [ async ({ args, operation, req, result, }) => { if (operation !== "create") return result; // [... generate audio and make formData ...] const audioCollectionResponse = await fetch(audioEndpointUrl, { method: 'POST', body: formData, }); const data = await audioCollectionResponse.json(); const audioId = data.doc.id; const storyId = result.id; const updateOptions = { collection: 'stories', id: storyId, data: { audio: audioId, }, }; const updateResponse = await req.payload.update(updateOptions); return result; } ] } }

Here's the Vercel Log:

[13:22:15] [31mERROR[39m: [36mo: Not Found at T (/var/task/.next/server/chunks/4433.js:102:33647) at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5) at async f.collections.hooks.afterOperation (/var/task/.next/server/app/(payload)/api/[...slug]/route.js:5:313) at async /var/task/.next/server/chunks/4433.js:102:36081 at async i (/var/task/.next/server/chunks/4433.js:102:36000) at async E (/var/task/.next/server/chunks/4433.js:102:13899) at async Object.t$ [as create] (/var/task/.next/server/chunks/5828.js:6:77041) at async /var/task/.next/server/chunks/5828.js:6:118121 at async /var/task/node_modules/next/dist/compiled/next-server/app-route.runtime.prod.js:14:33006 at async eS.execute (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/compiled/next-server/app-route.runtime.prod.js:14:24085)[39m

after create hook not finding document (payload beta.39)

Bumped version to beta.39

This did not change anything.