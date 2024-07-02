Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

after create hook not finding document (payload beta.39)

default discord avatar
ratatom4 months ago
2

For my Stories collection, text-to-speech is generated in a hook after creation.


When deployed on Vercel,

req.payload.update

throws a 404.

updateOptions

holds valid values. However, the update method apparently does not find the newly created document. I've also tested

req.payload.findById

for the new document, which also throws a 404. If I search for another Id, it works 🤷‍♂️



Any ideas or working examples how to update a fresh document?



import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'

export const Stories: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'stories',
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'title',
  },
  access: {
    create: () => true,
    update: () => true,
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      type: 'text',
      required: true,
    },
    {
      name: 'storyText',
      type: 'textarea'
    },
    {
      name: 'audio',
      type: 'upload',
      relationTo: 'audio'
    }
  ],
  hooks: {
    afterOperation: [
      async ({
        args,
        operation,
        req,
        result,
      }) => {
        if (operation !== "create") return result;

        
        // [... generate audio and make formData ...]


        const audioCollectionResponse = await fetch(audioEndpointUrl, {
          method: 'POST',
          body: formData,
        });

        const data = await audioCollectionResponse.json();
        const audioId = data.doc.id;
        const storyId = result.id;

        const updateOptions = {
          collection: 'stories',
          id: storyId,
          data: {
            audio: audioId,
          },
        };

        const updateResponse = await req.payload.update(updateOptions);

        return result;
      }
    ]
  }
}


Here's the Vercel Log:



[13:22:15] [31mERROR[39m: [36mo: Not Found
at T (/var/task/.next/server/chunks/4433.js:102:33647)
at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
at async f.collections.hooks.afterOperation (/var/task/.next/server/app/(payload)/api/[...slug]/route.js:5:313)
at async /var/task/.next/server/chunks/4433.js:102:36081
at async i (/var/task/.next/server/chunks/4433.js:102:36000)
at async E (/var/task/.next/server/chunks/4433.js:102:13899)
at async Object.t$ [as create] (/var/task/.next/server/chunks/5828.js:6:77041)
at async /var/task/.next/server/chunks/5828.js:6:118121
at async /var/task/node_modules/next/dist/compiled/next-server/app-route.runtime.prod.js:14:33006
at async eS.execute (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/compiled/next-server/app-route.runtime.prod.js:14:24085)[39m


Bumped version to beta.39


This did not change anything.

  • default discord avatar
    ritsu04554 months ago

    always pass

    req

    into operations within hooks because it holds current transaction contxext



    it could work locally if you aren't using mongodb with replicaSet

  • default discord avatar
    ratatom4 months ago

    Exactly this was it. Solved, thanks! 💚

