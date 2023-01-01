After fresh install (npx create-payload-app), npm run dev is not working

I have done a fresh install on my mac (verson 10.15.7) with node version 18. when i run npm run dev, it throw this error
[nodemon] 2.0.20
[nodemon] to restart at any time, enter `rs`
[nodemon] watching path(s): *.*
[nodemon] watching extensions: ts
[nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts`
dyld: lazy symbol binding failed: Symbol not found: _pthread_jit_write_protect_supported_np
Referenced from: /Users/mac/work/RnD/CMS/payload/coddle-cms/node_modules/payload/node_modules/sharp/build/Release/../.././vendor/8.13.3/darwin-x64/lib/libvips-cpp.42.dylib
Expected in: /usr/lib/libSystem.B.dylib
dyld: Symbol not found: _pthread_jit_write_protect_supported_np
Referenced from: /Users/mac/work/RnD/CMS/payload/coddle-cms/node_modules/payload/node_modules/sharp/build/Release/../.././vendor/8.13.3/darwin-x64/lib/libvips-cpp.42.dylib
Expected in: /usr/lib/libSystem.B.dylib
[nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...
Hey @Villain Behind Glasses! Happy to get to the bottom of this issue with you! After some further research, I would take a look at this link below. The issue at hand may be more related to your mac version in connection with the Sharp dependency.
Let me know if you need anything else!
You can also run it in Docker if you have it installed by issuing
docker-compose up
. That way you don't need to also have MongoDB installed.
@patrikkozak thank you.
@Jesse Sivonen i will try it with the docker
