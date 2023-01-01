DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
After fresh install (npx create-payload-app), npm run dev is not working

default discord avatar
Villain Behind Glasses
5 months ago
4

I have done a fresh install on my mac (verson 10.15.7) with node version 18. when i run npm run dev, it throw this error 

[nodemon] 2.0.20
[nodemon] to restart at any time, enter `rs`
[nodemon] watching path(s): *.*
[nodemon] watching extensions: ts
[nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts`
dyld: lazy symbol binding failed: Symbol not found: _pthread_jit_write_protect_supported_np
  Referenced from: /Users/mac/work/RnD/CMS/payload/coddle-cms/node_modules/payload/node_modules/sharp/build/Release/../.././vendor/8.13.3/darwin-x64/lib/libvips-cpp.42.dylib
  Expected in: /usr/lib/libSystem.B.dylib

dyld: Symbol not found: _pthread_jit_write_protect_supported_np
  Referenced from: /Users/mac/work/RnD/CMS/payload/coddle-cms/node_modules/payload/node_modules/sharp/build/Release/../.././vendor/8.13.3/darwin-x64/lib/libvips-cpp.42.dylib
  Expected in: /usr/lib/libSystem.B.dylib

[nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...
  • discord user avatar
    patrikkozak
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Hey @Villain Behind Glasses! Happy to get to the bottom of this issue with you! After some further research, I would take a look at this link below. The issue at hand may be more related to your mac version in connection with the Sharp dependency.



    https://github.com/lovell/sharp/issues/3438

    Let me know if you need anything else!

  • default discord avatar
    Jesse Sivonen
    5 months ago

    You can also run it in Docker if you have it installed by issuing

    docker-compose up

    . That way you don't need to also have MongoDB installed.

  • default discord avatar
    Villain Behind Glasses
    5 months ago

    @patrikkozak thank you.



    @Jesse Sivonen i will try it with the docker

