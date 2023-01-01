After fresh install (npx create-payload-app), npm run dev is not working

I have done a fresh install on my mac (verson 10.15.7) with node version 18. when i run npm run dev, it throw this error

[nodemon] 2.0.20 [nodemon] to restart at any time, enter `rs` [nodemon] watching path(s): *.* [nodemon] watching extensions: ts [nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts` dyld: lazy symbol binding failed: Symbol not found: _pthread_jit_write_protect_supported_np Referenced from: /Users/mac/work/RnD/CMS/payload/coddle-cms/node_modules/payload/node_modules/sharp/build/Release/../.././vendor/8.13.3/darwin-x64/lib/libvips-cpp.42.dylib Expected in: /usr/lib/libSystem.B.dylib dyld: Symbol not found: _pthread_jit_write_protect_supported_np Referenced from: /Users/mac/work/RnD/CMS/payload/coddle-cms/node_modules/payload/node_modules/sharp/build/Release/../.././vendor/8.13.3/darwin-x64/lib/libvips-cpp.42.dylib Expected in: /usr/lib/libSystem.B.dylib [nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...