After reinstalling Payload I get weird errors

After reinstalling payload I get these 3 messages that doesn't make sense to me, however when I checked the payload.config.js file it seams config module is missing or could be something else not sure. All the lines have red error underlines. How to get this fixed, the code used to work fine before re-installation.
Hey @artmelkon , were you on Payload 1.0 previously? It looks like this project is now on 2.0 with a 1.0 config. Is that the case?
Yes, it was
I managed it working now
But I think there might need some correction. After moving bunlder into admin and fixing db: mongooseAdapter({url: proessess.env.MY_DB})
Are you getting an error? Could you explain more?
I was getting buy after these fixes I don't get any for now, it connected smoothly
Great to hear 👍
First it was complaining about the DB url, as I mentioned above, after checking your code I made some corrections to the config file and the connection was successful.
The second error was about bunder, and after reading the error I realized that it should be moved from top tier into admin{}, and that was my final change to the config file
Awesome
For anyone else stumbling upon this thread. The write-up for upgrading to 2.0 is located here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases/tag/v2.0.0
I'm also running into similar issues. I've read the release notes and am none the wiser.
I get the following output when running the migrate script:
[23:46:56] ERROR (payload): There were 5 errors validating your Payload config
[23:46:56] ERROR (payload): 1: Collection "pages" > Field "blocks" > "value" does not match any of the allowed types
...
[23:46:56] ERROR (payload): 5: Collection "questions" > Field "faqs" > "value" does not match any of the allowed types
The first error relates to this I believe:
/collections/pages.ts:
fields: [
...
{
name: "blocks",
type: "blocks",
blocks: [
ReusableContent,
FAQcontent,
...
Hero,
],
},
]
