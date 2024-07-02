Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

After updating to v3.0.0-beta.53 from v3.0.0-beta.47, the useTableCell hook is coming empty

default discord avatar
carlosbensant4 months ago
4

I downgraded my project to 3.0.0-beta.48 where it is still working.



Reference:

https://prnt.sc/fn4DGQXtN752


It's still not working on the canary version.

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    4 months ago

    make sure you import it from @payloadcms/ui. Not from subpath exports

  • default discord avatar
    carlosbensant4 months ago

    Let me see...



    I am.



    I noticed you just published a new beta version. I updated all my packages to that version and still not working.

    image.png
    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    4 months ago

    nope! You are importing from the @payloadcms/ui/elements/table subpath export. just import from @payloadcms/ui

  • default discord avatar
    carlosbensant4 months ago

    Yes!



    Thank you!



    It's working as expected.



    Why one differs from the other?



    Thanks again @Alessio🍣 !



    I was creating a react custom component to display the

    Thumbnail

    of the Media relationship vs the

    filename

    . Here is a public gist of the component:


    https://gist.github.com/carlosbensant/f3b30d856bc23d74a8ca0d8c2eee06cc
