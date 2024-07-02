I downgraded my project to 3.0.0-beta.48 where it is still working.
Reference:https://prnt.sc/fn4DGQXtN752
It's still not working on the canary version.
make sure you import it from @payloadcms/ui. Not from subpath exports
Let me see...
I am.
I noticed you just published a new beta version. I updated all my packages to that version and still not working.
nope! You are importing from the @payloadcms/ui/elements/table subpath export. just import from @payloadcms/ui
Yes!
Thank you!
It's working as expected.
Why one differs from the other?
Thanks again @Alessio🍣 !
I was creating a react custom component to display the
Thumbnail
of the Media relationship vs the
filename
. Here is a public gist of the component:
