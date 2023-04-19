afterChange `doc` depth is different when calling from local API than from upload in dashboard.

When running from dashboard AfterChange

doc

parameter returns object with

depth: 0

and when running from the local API the depth is

infinite?

. E.g.:

1. Afterchange

doc

when item is created in the dashboard.

{ id : '643ff434dd36a0f405269545' , geojson_file : '643ff426dd36a0f405269510' , type : 'annotation' , location : '643ff3c6a997b34ac18de3a1' , is_impartial : false , orthophoto : '643ff3bca997b34ac18de2e7' , species : '643ff3c6a997b34ac18de393' , createdAt : '2023-04-19T14:01:24.792Z' , updatedAt : '2023-04-19T14:01:24.792Z' }

2. Afterchange

doc

when item is created by the local API (seed script).

{ id : '643ff4d0ce7ee4e37b366562' , geojson_file : { id : '643ff4d0ce7ee4e37b366560' , filename : 'redacted.geojson' , ...more }, type : 'prediction' , location : { id : '643ff4cdce7ee4e37b3664db' , name : 'redacted' , image : { id : '643ff4cdce7ee4e37b3664d9' , name : 'redacted' , ...more }, extent : { type : 'Feature' , properties : {}, geometry : [ Object ] }, surface_area_ha : 188 , n_analyses : 2 , ...more }, is_impartial : true , orthophoto : { id : '643ff4cece7ee4e37b3664fc' , name : 'redacted' , ...more }, species : { id : '643ff4cece7ee4e37b3664f5' , name : 'redacted' , image : { id : '643ff4cece7ee4e37b3664f3' , ...more } }, createdAt : '2023-04-19T14:04:00.817Z' , updatedAt : '2023-04-19T14:04:00.817Z' }

Seed code:

await payload. create ({ collection : 'analyses' , data : { ...params, type : 'prediction' , geojson_file : geojson. id } });

This results in breaking the

afterChange

function since I call a find on my

geojson_file

like

id: doc.geojson_file

. However, when seeding this is not necessary (and possible) since it is already included. What's the intended behaviour here and how to fix?

In case this is not intended behaviour I'm happy to create a Github issue and a reproducible repo.