afterChange `doc` depth is different when calling from local API than from upload in dashboard.

When running from dashboard AfterChange
doc
parameter returns object with
depth: 0
and when running from the local API the depth is
infinite?
. E.g.:
1. Afterchange
doc
when item is created in the dashboard.
{
id: '643ff434dd36a0f405269545',
geojson_file: '643ff426dd36a0f405269510',
type: 'annotation',
location: '643ff3c6a997b34ac18de3a1',
is_impartial: false,
orthophoto: '643ff3bca997b34ac18de2e7',
species: '643ff3c6a997b34ac18de393',
createdAt: '2023-04-19T14:01:24.792Z',
updatedAt: '2023-04-19T14:01:24.792Z'
}
2. Afterchange
doc
when item is created by the local API (seed script).
{
id: '643ff4d0ce7ee4e37b366562',
geojson_file: {
id: '643ff4d0ce7ee4e37b366560',
filename: 'redacted.geojson',
...more
},
type: 'prediction',
location: {
id: '643ff4cdce7ee4e37b3664db',
name: 'redacted',
image: {
id: '643ff4cdce7ee4e37b3664d9',
name: 'redacted',
...more
},
extent: { type: 'Feature', properties: {}, geometry: [Object] },
surface_area_ha: 188,
n_analyses: 2,
...more
},
is_impartial: true,
orthophoto: {
id: '643ff4cece7ee4e37b3664fc',
name: 'redacted',
...more
},
species: {
id: '643ff4cece7ee4e37b3664f5',
name: 'redacted',
image: {
id: '643ff4cece7ee4e37b3664f3',
...more
}
},
createdAt: '2023-04-19T14:04:00.817Z',
updatedAt: '2023-04-19T14:04:00.817Z'
}
Seed code:
await payload.create({
collection: 'analyses',
data: {
...params,
type: 'prediction',
geojson_file: geojson.id
}
});
This results in breaking the
afterChange
function since I call a find on my
geojson_file
like
id: doc.geojson_file
. However, when seeding this is not necessary (and possible) since it is already included. What's the intended behaviour here and how to fix?
In case this is not intended behaviour I'm happy to create a Github issue and a reproducible repo.
Hey @twoxic did you end up opening an issue for this one?
No, I ended up just writing a utility function that checks whether or not the value is an object (the resource itself) or a string (the ID), and if it is the latter fetch it and return it
import payload from 'payload';
import { Config } from 'payload/generated-types';
import { isString } from './isString';
export const getResource = <CollectionType>(
resourceOrId,
collection: keyof Config['collections']
): Promise<CollectionType> => {
// doc.geojson_file could be either string (ID) or the object itself.
// See: https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1098250710547710092/1098250710547710092
if (!isString(resourceOrId)) {
return resourceOrId;
}
// @ts-ignore
return payload.findByID({
collection,
id: resourceOrId
});
};
Note: The typings are not 100% correct (e.g.: missing Promise)
