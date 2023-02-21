DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

afterDelete hook error

default discord avatar
jakehopking
5 months ago
11

Hi - I'm having a problem running this hook.




Here's the complete hook:



export const orderAfterDelete: AfterDeleteHook = async ({
  req,
  id,
  doc,
}: {
  req: PayloadRequest;
  id: string;
  doc: Omit<OrderType, 'customerRelationship'> & {
    customerRelationship: string;
  };
}) => {
  const { payload } = req;
  const customerOrders: CustomerType['orders'] = await payload
    .findByID({
      collection: 'customers',
      id: doc.customerRelationship,
    })
    .then((customer) => customer.orders)
    .catch((error) => {
      payload.logger.error(`orderAfterDelete: ${error.message}`);
      return null;
    })

  if (customerOrders.length === 0) {
    payload.logger.info(`orderAfterDelete: Customer has no orders`);
  } else {
    // Remove order from customer
    await payload.update({
      collection: 'customers',
      id: doc?.customerRelationship,
      data: {
        orders: customerOrders
          .filter((order) => order?.id !== id)
          .map((order) => order?.id),
      },
    });
    payload.logger.info(`orderAfterDelete: Removed order from customer`);
  }

  console.log({ id, doc, customerOrders });
  payload.logger.info(`orderAfterDelete: finished`);
};


I get this error in my console when trying to delete the record from the admin ui:



[10:50:03] ERROR (payload): NotFound: The requested resource was not found.
    at new ExtendableError (/Users/jake/Development/personal/elkli-and-hart/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:26:11)
    at new APIError (/Users/jake/Development/personal/elkli-and-hart/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:43:5)
    at new NotFound (/Users/jake/Development/personal/elkli-and-hart/node_modules/payload/src/errors/NotFound.ts:7:5)
    at findByID (/Users/jake/Development/personal/elkli-and-hart/node_modules/payload/src/collections/operations/findByID.ts:113:13)
    at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
    at runNextTicks (node:internal/process/task_queues:64:3)
    at processImmediate (node:internal/timers:442:9)
    at async findByIDHandler (/Users/jake/Development/personal/elkli-and-hart/node_modules/payload/src/collections/requestHandlers/findByID.ts:13:17)


When I run this logic inside my test env (the

getServerSideProps

which I use as a playground for sanity checking) it successfully run and removes the order from the customer.



Please can you help shine a light on what I'm doing wrong?



Logging the

id

and

doc

inside the afterDelete hook I get this... so all the data I need is there:



{
  id: '63f4a1e2c0a1587558cb5afc',
  doc: {
    id: '63f4a1e2c0a1587558cb5afc',
    customer: {
      email: 'jake@hopking.io',
      name: 'Jake Hopking',
      address: [Object]
    },
    customerRelationship: '63ed08df3b7466e4b53c3676',
    dates: {
      created: '2023-02-21T00:47:13.007Z',
      paid: '2023-02-21T00:47:16.896Z'
    },
    payment: {
      currency: 'gbp',
      paymentMethod: 'card',
      priceTotal: 12000,
      priceVat: 2000,
      status: 'payment_success',
      vatRate: 20
    },
    products: [ [Object] ],
    status: 'order_paid',
    stripe: { payment_intent: [Object] },
    statusValidation: {
      hasOrderReadyToDispatchCompleted: false,
      hasOrderShippedCompleted: false
    },
    createdAt: '2023-02-21T10:50:10.332Z',
    updatedAt: '2023-02-21T10:50:10.332Z'
  }
}


Also, logging the

customerOrders

- I can see that the customer has been found from the

doc.customerRelationship

customerOrders: [
    {
      id: '63eaaeba288a86128622d103',
      customer: [Object],
      dates: [Object],
      payment: [Object],
      products: [Array],
      status: 'order_paid',
      stripe: [Object],
      createdAt: '2023-02-13T21:42:18.727Z',
      updatedAt: '2023-02-19T16:58:23.603Z',
      tracking: [Object],
      customerRelationship: [Object],
      statusValidation: {}
    },
    {
      id: '63f41257628f2726b98d35e3',
      customer: [Object],
      customerRelationship: [Object],
      dates: [Object],
      payment: [Object],
      products: [Array],
      status: 'order_paid',
      stripe: [Object],
      statusValidation: [Object],
      createdAt: '2023-02-21T00:37:43.269Z',
      updatedAt: '2023-02-21T00:47:16.900Z',
      tracking: {}
    },
    '63f4a7d151729824a8a93b3e'
  ]


actually - now i see that the order id is all that remains... (two full objects, and a string.... which makes sense because this runs

after

delete). So maybe I need to filter based on type before mapping the ids back in?



-



Tried this and it works....



await payload.update({
  collection: 'customers',
  id: doc?.customerRelationship,
  data: {
    orders: customerOrders
      .filter((order) => typeof order !== 'string' && order?.id !== id)
      .map((order) => order?.id),
  },
});


-



Is there a better way of doing this?



Could be a nice feature to add to collections.... option of automatically removing the stale id from an array of defined collections (which share this relationship) upon record deletion

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Hi @jakehopking - that would definitely be a great feature. A similar discussion about checking relationships to a doc before deleting was had here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/558

    The way you have filtered the orders looks good to me 👍

  • default discord avatar
    jakehopking
    5 months ago

    Thanks for replying and for the link @jesschow 👍

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.