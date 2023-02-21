afterDelete hook error

Hi - I'm having a problem running this hook.
Here's the complete hook:
export const orderAfterDelete: AfterDeleteHook = async ({
req,
id,
doc,
}: {
req: PayloadRequest;
id: string;
doc: Omit<OrderType, 'customerRelationship'> & {
customerRelationship: string;
};
}) => {
const { payload } = req;
const customerOrders: CustomerType['orders'] = await payload
.findByID({
collection: 'customers',
id: doc.customerRelationship,
})
.then((customer) => customer.orders)
.catch((error) => {
payload.logger.error(`orderAfterDelete: ${error.message}`);
return null;
})
if (customerOrders.length === 0) {
payload.logger.info(`orderAfterDelete: Customer has no orders`);
} else {
// Remove order from customer
await payload.update({
collection: 'customers',
id: doc?.customerRelationship,
data: {
orders: customerOrders
.filter((order) => order?.id !== id)
.map((order) => order?.id),
},
});
payload.logger.info(`orderAfterDelete: Removed order from customer`);
}
console.log({ id, doc, customerOrders });
payload.logger.info(`orderAfterDelete: finished`);
};
I get this error in my console when trying to delete the record from the admin ui:
[10:50:03] ERROR (payload): NotFound: The requested resource was not found.
at new ExtendableError (/Users/jake/Development/personal/elkli-and-hart/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:26:11)
at new APIError (/Users/jake/Development/personal/elkli-and-hart/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:43:5)
at new NotFound (/Users/jake/Development/personal/elkli-and-hart/node_modules/payload/src/errors/NotFound.ts:7:5)
at findByID (/Users/jake/Development/personal/elkli-and-hart/node_modules/payload/src/collections/operations/findByID.ts:113:13)
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
at runNextTicks (node:internal/process/task_queues:64:3)
at processImmediate (node:internal/timers:442:9)
at async findByIDHandler (/Users/jake/Development/personal/elkli-and-hart/node_modules/payload/src/collections/requestHandlers/findByID.ts:13:17)
When I run this logic inside my test env (the
getServerSideProps
which I use as a playground for sanity checking) it successfully run and removes the order from the customer.
Please can you help shine a light on what I'm doing wrong?
Logging the
id
and
doc
inside the afterDelete hook I get this... so all the data I need is there:
{
id: '63f4a1e2c0a1587558cb5afc',
doc: {
id: '63f4a1e2c0a1587558cb5afc',
customer: {
email: 'jake@hopking.io',
name: 'Jake Hopking',
address: [Object]
},
customerRelationship: '63ed08df3b7466e4b53c3676',
dates: {
created: '2023-02-21T00:47:13.007Z',
paid: '2023-02-21T00:47:16.896Z'
},
payment: {
currency: 'gbp',
paymentMethod: 'card',
priceTotal: 12000,
priceVat: 2000,
status: 'payment_success',
vatRate: 20
},
products: [ [Object] ],
status: 'order_paid',
stripe: { payment_intent: [Object] },
statusValidation: {
hasOrderReadyToDispatchCompleted: false,
hasOrderShippedCompleted: false
},
createdAt: '2023-02-21T10:50:10.332Z',
updatedAt: '2023-02-21T10:50:10.332Z'
}
}
Also, logging the
customerOrders
- I can see that the customer has been found from the
doc.customerRelationship
customerOrders: [
{
id: '63eaaeba288a86128622d103',
customer: [Object],
dates: [Object],
payment: [Object],
products: [Array],
status: 'order_paid',
stripe: [Object],
createdAt: '2023-02-13T21:42:18.727Z',
updatedAt: '2023-02-19T16:58:23.603Z',
tracking: [Object],
customerRelationship: [Object],
statusValidation: {}
},
{
id: '63f41257628f2726b98d35e3',
customer: [Object],
customerRelationship: [Object],
dates: [Object],
payment: [Object],
products: [Array],
status: 'order_paid',
stripe: [Object],
statusValidation: [Object],
createdAt: '2023-02-21T00:37:43.269Z',
updatedAt: '2023-02-21T00:47:16.900Z',
tracking: {}
},
'63f4a7d151729824a8a93b3e'
]
actually - now i see that the order id is all that remains... (two full objects, and a string.... which makes sense because this runsafter
delete). So maybe I need to filter based on type before mapping the ids back in?
-
Tried this and it works....
await payload.update({
collection: 'customers',
id: doc?.customerRelationship,
data: {
orders: customerOrders
.filter((order) => typeof order !== 'string' && order?.id !== id)
.map((order) => order?.id),
},
});
-
Is there a better way of doing this?
Could be a nice feature to add to collections.... option of automatically removing the stale id from an array of defined collections (which share this relationship) upon record deletion
Hi @jakehopking - that would definitely be a great feature. A similar discussion about checking relationships to a doc before deleting was had here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/558
The way you have filtered the orders looks good to me 👍
Thanks for replying and for the link @jesschow 👍
