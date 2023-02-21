afterDelete hook error

Hi - I'm having a problem running this hook.

Here's the complete hook:

export const orderAfterDelete : AfterDeleteHook = async ({ req, id, doc, }: { req : PayloadRequest ; id : string ; doc : Omit < OrderType , 'customerRelationship' > & { customerRelationship : string ; }; }) => { const { payload } = req; const customerOrders : CustomerType [ 'orders' ] = await payload . findByID ({ collection : 'customers' , id : doc. customerRelationship , }) . then ( ( customer ) => customer. orders ) . catch ( ( error ) => { payload. logger . error ( `orderAfterDelete: ${error.message} ` ); return null ; }) if (customerOrders. length === 0 ) { payload. logger . info ( `orderAfterDelete: Customer has no orders` ); } else { await payload. update ({ collection : 'customers' , id : doc?. customerRelationship , data : { orders : customerOrders . filter ( ( order ) => order?. id !== id) . map ( ( order ) => order?. id ), }, }); payload. logger . info ( `orderAfterDelete: Removed order from customer` ); } console . log ({ id, doc, customerOrders }); payload. logger . info ( `orderAfterDelete: finished` ); };

I get this error in my console when trying to delete the record from the admin ui:

[10:50:03] ERROR (payload): NotFound: The requested resource was not found. at new ExtendableError (/Users/jake/Development/personal/elkli-and-hart/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:26:11) at new APIError (/Users/jake/Development/personal/elkli-and-hart/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:43:5) at new NotFound (/Users/jake/Development/personal/elkli-and-hart/node_modules/payload/src/errors/NotFound.ts:7:5) at findByID (/Users/jake/Development/personal/elkli-and-hart/node_modules/payload/src/collections/operations/findByID.ts:113:13) at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5) at runNextTicks (node:internal/process/task_queues:64:3) at processImmediate (node:internal/timers:442:9) at async findByIDHandler (/Users/jake/Development/personal/elkli-and-hart/node_modules/payload/src/collections/requestHandlers/findByID.ts:13:17)

When I run this logic inside my test env (the

getServerSideProps

which I use as a playground for sanity checking) it successfully run and removes the order from the customer.

Please can you help shine a light on what I'm doing wrong?

Logging the

id

and

doc

inside the afterDelete hook I get this... so all the data I need is there:

{ id : '63f4a1e2c0a1587558cb5afc' , doc : { id : '63f4a1e2c0a1587558cb5afc' , customer : { email : 'jake@hopking.io' , name : 'Jake Hopking' , address : [ Object ] }, customerRelationship : '63ed08df3b7466e4b53c3676' , dates : { created : '2023-02-21T00:47:13.007Z' , paid : '2023-02-21T00:47:16.896Z' }, payment : { currency : 'gbp' , paymentMethod : 'card' , priceTotal : 12000 , priceVat : 2000 , status : 'payment_success' , vatRate : 20 }, products : [ [ Object ] ], status : 'order_paid' , stripe : { payment_intent : [ Object ] }, statusValidation : { hasOrderReadyToDispatchCompleted : false , hasOrderShippedCompleted : false }, createdAt : '2023-02-21T10:50:10.332Z' , updatedAt : '2023-02-21T10:50:10.332Z' } }

Also, logging the

customerOrders

- I can see that the customer has been found from the

doc.customerRelationship

customerOrders : [ { id : '63eaaeba288a86128622d103' , customer : [ Object ], dates : [ Object ], payment : [ Object ], products : [ Array ], status : 'order_paid' , stripe : [ Object ], createdAt : '2023-02-13T21:42:18.727Z' , updatedAt : '2023-02-19T16:58:23.603Z' , tracking : [ Object ], customerRelationship : [ Object ], statusValidation : {} }, { id : '63f41257628f2726b98d35e3' , customer : [ Object ], customerRelationship : [ Object ], dates : [ Object ], payment : [ Object ], products : [ Array ], status : 'order_paid' , stripe : [ Object ], statusValidation : [ Object ], createdAt : '2023-02-21T00:37:43.269Z' , updatedAt : '2023-02-21T00:47:16.900Z' , tracking : {} }, '63f4a7d151729824a8a93b3e' ]

actually - now i see that the order id is all that remains... (two full objects, and a string.... which makes sense because this runs

delete). So maybe I need to filter based on type before mapping the ids back in?

-

Tried this and it works....

await payload. update ({ collection : 'customers' , id : doc?. customerRelationship , data : { orders : customerOrders . filter ( ( order ) => typeof order !== 'string' && order?. id !== id) . map ( ( order ) => order?. id ), }, });

-

Is there a better way of doing this?

Could be a nice feature to add to collections.... option of automatically removing the stale id from an array of defined collections (which share this relationship) upon record deletion