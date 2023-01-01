Aggregate function

i created a "AfterRead" in a table called Categories that gets the number of Places with a specific category , the function use to work im not sure why it doesnt now , this is the function
const get = (url, params = {}) => {
const query: any = qs.stringify(params, { addQueryPrefix: true });
console.log(
${url}${query}
);
return fetch(
${url}${query}
);
};
export const queryRelations: any = async (data, route) => {
const request = await get(payload.getAdminURL() + route, {
where: {
// the 'in' operator is used when relations can be more than one
category: { in: data.id },
// to add more query constraints use 'or', 'and' operator objects
},
});
const result: any = await request;
if (result?.docs) {
return result?.totalDocs;
}
if (result.status >= 400) {
return console.error();
}
return 0;
};
Sounds like exactly what @jesschow describes in this post about virtual fields:https://twitter.com/payloadcms/status/1645759920761962496?s=20
Give that a watch. In your afterRead hook you can use the local api instead of REST because afterRead hooks only run on the server.
Here is something I just threw together that I think is what you are looking for:
{
name: 'categoryCount',
type: 'number',
hooks: {
beforeChange: [
({ siblingData }) => {
siblingData.categoryCount = undefined;
},
],
afterRead: [
async ({ req, originalDoc }) => {
const docQuery = await req.payload.find({
collection: 'places',
where: {
categories: {
in: [originalDoc.id],
},
},
});
return docQuery.totalDocs;
},
],
},
}
yeah im using that now but created a reusable function for future case if another table needs it
export const queryRelations: any = async (data) => {
const experiences = await payload.find({
collection: "experiences",
where: {
// the 'in' operator is used when relations can be more than one
category: { equals: data.id },
// to add more query constraints use 'or', 'and' operator objects
},
depth: 0,
limit: 0,
});
if (experiences?.docs) {
return experiences?.totalDocs;
}
return 0;
};
