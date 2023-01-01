Aggregate function

i created a "AfterRead" in a table called Categories that gets the number of Places with a specific category , the function use to work im not sure why it doesnt now , this is the function

const get = (url, params = {}) => {

const query: any = qs.stringify(params, { addQueryPrefix: true });

console.log(

${url}${query}

);

return fetch(

${url}${query}

);

};

export const queryRelations: any = async (data, route) => {

const request = await get(payload.getAdminURL() + route, {

where: {

// the 'in' operator is used when relations can be more than one

category: { in: data.id },

// to add more query constraints use 'or', 'and' operator objects

},

});

const result: any = await request;

if (result?.docs) {

return result?.totalDocs;

}

if (result.status >= 400) {

return console.error();

}

return 0;

};