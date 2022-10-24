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Aggregate function

default discord avatar
eloahsam3 years ago
2

i created a "AfterRead" in a table called Categories that gets the number of Places with a specific category , the function use to work im not sure why it doesnt now , this is the function



const get = (url, params = {}) => {


const query: any = qs.stringify(params, { addQueryPrefix: true });


console.log(

${url}${query}

);


return fetch(

${url}${query}

);


};


export const queryRelations: any = async (data, route) => {


const request = await get(payload.getAdminURL() + route, {


where: {


// the 'in' operator is used when relations can be more than one


category: { in: data.id },


// to add more query constraints use 'or', 'and' operator objects


},


});



const result: any = await request;


if (result?.docs) {


return result?.totalDocs;


}



if (result.status >= 400) {


return console.error();


}


return 0;


};

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    Sounds like exactly what

    @854377910689202256

    describes in this post about virtual fields:

    https://twitter.com/payloadcms/status/1645759920761962496?s=20

    Give that a watch. In your afterRead hook you can use the local api instead of REST because afterRead hooks only run on the server.



    Here is something I just threw together that I think is what you are looking for:



    {
  name: 'categoryCount',
  type: 'number',
  hooks: {
    beforeChange: [
      ({ siblingData }) => {
        siblingData.categoryCount = undefined;
      },
    ],
    afterRead: [
      async ({ req, originalDoc }) => {
        const docQuery = await req.payload.find({
          collection: 'places',
          where: {
            categories: {
              in: [originalDoc.id],
            },
          },
        });

        return docQuery.totalDocs;
      },
    ],
  },
}
  • default discord avatar
    eloahsam3 years ago

    yeah im using that now but created a reusable function for future case if another table needs it



    export const queryRelations: any = async (data) => {
  const experiences = await payload.find({
    collection: "experiences",
    where: {
      // the 'in' operator is used when relations can be more than one
      category: { equals: data.id },
      // to add more query constraints use 'or', 'and' operator objects
    },
    depth: 0,
    limit: 0,
  });

  if (experiences?.docs) {
    return experiences?.totalDocs;
  }

  return 0;
};
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