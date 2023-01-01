DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Alert user if they are deleting an item that is referenced somewhere else

default discord avatar
mrl7
last month
1

Hi all, is there a way in payload to alert a user if they are deleting an item that is referenced somewhere else?



e.g. If I have a collection of

newsPosts

and these are used as a reference on the

homePage

. A user can select what

newsPosts

they wish to show on the

homePage

.



If a user removes a

newsPost

, it breaks the

homePage

as the reference no longer exists. I would like to alert or stop the user from deleting that news post until they have removed the reference. Is this possible?

  • default discord avatar
    majohannsen
    last month

    You could use a beforeDelete hook on the newsPost collection and check if the homePage references this Post. If so you could then throw an error to prevent the post from being deleted.



    But i don't know if this is the best solution bc when there are many collections that can reference this collection (e.g. Media) all these collections have to be checked one by one.

