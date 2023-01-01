Alert user if they are deleting an item that is referenced somewhere else

Hi all, is there a way in payload to alert a user if they are deleting an item that is referenced somewhere else?

e.g. If I have a collection of

newsPosts

and these are used as a reference on the

homePage

. A user can select what

newsPosts

they wish to show on the

homePage

.

If a user removes a

newsPost

, it breaks the

homePage

as the reference no longer exists. I would like to alert or stop the user from deleting that news post until they have removed the reference. Is this possible?