Alert user if they are deleting an item that is referenced somewhere else

Hi all, is there a way in payload to alert a user if they are deleting an item that is referenced somewhere else?
e.g. If I have a collection of
newsPosts
and these are used as a reference on the
homePage
. A user can select what
newsPosts
they wish to show on the
homePage
.
If a user removes a
newsPost
, it breaks the
homePage
as the reference no longer exists. I would like to alert or stop the user from deleting that news post until they have removed the reference. Is this possible?
You could use a beforeDelete hook on the newsPost collection and check if the homePage references this Post. If so you could then throw an error to prevent the post from being deleted.
But i don't know if this is the best solution bc when there are many collections that can reference this collection (e.g. Media) all these collections have to be checked one by one.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.