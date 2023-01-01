Amazon S3 for images

Hi, I've configured S3 to be our image cloud storage. I'm getting this error message when I try to upload an image:

[12:45:18] ERROR (NoSuchKey): The specified key does not exist.

NoSuchKey: The specified key does not exist.

at deserializeAws_restXmlNoSuchKeyResponse...

This is my setup, am I missing something? We were able to make it work a while back but now as we're preparing to go live with our new CMS and set the production env, we again unable to make it work.

env:

"@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage": "^1.0.14",

"payload": "1.5.9",

"@aws-sdk/client-s3": "^3.272.0",

"@aws-sdk/lib-storage": "^3.272.0",

payload config code:

let cloudStorageAdapter: Adapter;

cloudStorageAdapter = s3Adapter({

config: {

forcePathStyle: false,

region: process.env.S3_REGION,

credentials: {

accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,

secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,

},

},

bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET,

});

...

plugins: [

// Pass the plugin to Payload

cloudStorage({

collections: {

media: {

adapter: cloudStorageAdapter,

},

},

}),

....