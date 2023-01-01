DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Amazon S3 for images

default discord avatar
liorix
5 months ago
15

Hi, I've configured S3 to be our image cloud storage. I'm getting this error message when I try to upload an image:



[12:45:18] ERROR (NoSuchKey): The specified key does not exist.


NoSuchKey: The specified key does not exist.


at deserializeAws_restXmlNoSuchKeyResponse...



This is my setup, am I missing something? We were able to make it work a while back but now as we're preparing to go live with our new CMS and set the production env, we again unable to make it work.



env:



"@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage": "^1.0.14",


"payload": "1.5.9",


"@aws-sdk/client-s3": "^3.272.0",


"@aws-sdk/lib-storage": "^3.272.0",




payload config code:



let cloudStorageAdapter: Adapter;



cloudStorageAdapter = s3Adapter({


config: {


forcePathStyle: false,


region: process.env.S3_REGION,


credentials: {


accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,


secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,


},


},


bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET,


});




...



plugins: [


// Pass the plugin to Payload


cloudStorage({


collections: {


media: {


adapter: cloudStorageAdapter,


},


},


}),



....

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Have you tried changing

    forcePathStyle

    to true?



    You might also need to set

    config.endpoint

    to

    https://s3.amazonaws.com

    as seen here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/blob/master/dev/src/payload.config.ts#LL31C41-L31C41
  • default discord avatar
    liorix
    5 months ago

    Hi @denolfe .. I tried, this is my updated config:



    cloudStorageAdapter = s3Adapter({


    config: {


    endpoint: '

    https://s3.amazonaws.com

    ',


    forcePathStyle: true,


    region: process.env.S3_REGION,


    credentials: {


    accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,


    secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,


    },


    },


    bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET,


    });



    I'm now getting the following error:



    (PermanentRedirect): The bucket you are attempting to access must be addressed using the specified endpoint. Please send all future requests to this endpoint.



    the endpoint config has no trailing "/", for some reason discord add it when I send the message

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Is your S3_BUCKET value configured as just the name? It

    shouldn't

    include

    s3-<region>.amazonaws.com

    in it.

  • default discord avatar
    liorix
    5 months ago

    Yes, it includes just the name



    @denolfe I still couldn't find a solution. I upgraded to the latest version of payload as well but no luck with the s3 storage

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    I'd do some research on that specific error. Could be something on the AWS side of things. Have you tried using the AWS CLI to do a simple read/write to see if you get any errors?

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    @liorix Does it work if you remove the

    region

    setting?


    I've had this mess me up before.

  • default discord avatar
    liorix
    5 months ago

    @dribbens eventually it looks like it's working. on my machine I get this error by my cto and test environment is working as expected.



    btw, does the forcePathStyle parameter still working or I should use the generateFileURL parameter to build the s3 full path url?

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    @liorix, Is this still giving you trouble?


    forcePathStyle

    should work, I don't know of any issues surrounding it.

