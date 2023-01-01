Animated GIFs dimensions super height

Hey guys! Just checking if this is intended behavior:
When I upload an animated GIF, Payload reads its dimensions summing every frame height, making it super taller. In this case, it is a 2560x1440 file, but it is as 2560x97920 (68 frames)
I think its something deeper than that, because I'm getting this value when calling on API:
Sharp used to have a pageHeight prop on gifs
I think it restrained the gif from being the height of the total frames
But it's not a config prop anymore for gif
:/
or
the imageSizes dimensions are ok, though. In most cases I'm getting dimensions values from there - I'm using a "full" image size, which is 2560 x free. But for smaller files, Payload won't upscale and so I end up getting width/height from the original file. Which is messed up in GIFs
maybe its just a multiplication error in payload somewhere
by the way, are animated gifs working for you? The changelog for 1.6.17 says that payload is properly resizing animated images, but imageSizes are still just the first frame of GIFs
Well first I'd check a cpl things
Payload uses
probe-image-size
to check image dimensions quickly
You could see if parsing your gif with that module produces incorrect dimensions
Then we could rule that out
Nice, I'll check that. I have a meting in a few minutes, but will get back to this and give you updates, thanks!
hi @notchr , just to keep you posted here. I ended up finding a work around to this problem, and had to drop this debugging for now. This product will (hopefully) launch this week, so I'm a little short on time. But will definitely get back here to find out why this is happening, and why my payload won't crop animated gifs properly. Thanks again!
Hey no prob! Interested in the cause!
