Any suggestions on how to model this type of content?

default discord avatar
derosul
3 weeks ago
6

I'm currently refactoring a static react website to a Payload with content blocks.



The screenshot seems fairly simple, but I'm not entirely sure how to include the inline / columned images without making it overly complex. afaik I can't do inline images with slate....



Any suggestions on how to approach this?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    3 weeks ago

    Hmm, I typically have a Global for each page



    And then i use groups to break the sections apart



    For instance, I 'd have a Partner section. The section would include a field for "Title", "Content", and then an array of Media

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Why not just make an "ImageGrid" Block?

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    I typically do the same as Jarrod. I'll make an ImageGrid or ImageRow Block, and then give it some fields to customize the styling of it (alignment, padding, etc), in case I want to use it in other parts of my site.



    A simpler way could be to have a block called "PartnerLogos" and make it a basic array or relationship, and then just handle the styling on the frontend side of things.

  • default discord avatar
    derosul
    3 weeks ago

    Hmm, I'm already using a "content" block as seen in the Payload demo for this. where i define columns and their contents.



    I guess i could embed blocks within there as well. Interesting...


    Thanks for the ideas @notchr @jarrod_not_jared @tylandavis 😄

