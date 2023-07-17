Any suggestions on how to model this type of content?

I'm currently refactoring a static react website to a Payload with content blocks.
The screenshot seems fairly simple, but I'm not entirely sure how to include the inline / columned images without making it overly complex. afaik I can't do inline images with slate....
Any suggestions on how to approach this?
Hmm, I typically have a Global for each page
And then i use groups to break the sections apart
For instance, I 'd have a Partner section. The section would include a field for "Title", "Content", and then an array of Media
Why not just make an "ImageGrid" Block?
I typically do the same as Jarrod. I'll make an ImageGrid or ImageRow Block, and then give it some fields to customize the styling of it (alignment, padding, etc), in case I want to use it in other parts of my site.
A simpler way could be to have a block called "PartnerLogos" and make it a basic array or relationship, and then just handle the styling on the frontend side of things.
Hmm, I'm already using a "content" block as seen in the Payload demo for this. where i define columns and their contents.
I guess i could embed blocks within there as well. Interesting...
Thanks for the ideas @notchr @jarrod_not_jared @tylandavis 😄
