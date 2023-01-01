DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Anyone know how to upload data with to an 'Upload' type using localAPI feature?

default discord avatar
SibergenomE
4 months ago
2

I've gotten as far as figuring out how to use onInit() config option to run a script, and using the payload.create method from the docs, but I can't find any docs on how to use this with an Upload collection.


I've also found that the in the object supplied to

payload.create()

, the

data

field has a

files

field with type

fs.promises.FileHandle[]

. I've passed this type to payload but I get:



    at new ExtendableError (/home/loz/projects/tf-api/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:26:11)
    at new APIError (/home/loz/projects/tf-api/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:43:5)
    at new MissingFile (/home/loz/projects/tf-api/node_modules/payload/src/errors/MissingFile.ts:7:5)
    at generateFileData (/home/loz/projects/tf-api/node_modules/payload/src/uploads/generateFileData.ts:51:35)
    at create (/home/loz/projects/tf-api/node_modules/payload/src/collections/operations/create.ts:110:77)
[nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hi @SibergenomE - to use

    payload.create

    on an upload-enabled collection you need to additionally define the

    filePath

    , for example:



        collection: 'uploads',
    filePath: '/filepath',
    data: {...}
  });
  • default discord avatar
    SibergenomE
    4 months ago

    Thanks! That works perfect 🙂

