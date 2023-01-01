Anyone know how to upload data with to an 'Upload' type using localAPI feature?

I've gotten as far as figuring out how to use onInit() config option to run a script, and using the payload.create method from the docs, but I can't find any docs on how to use this with an Upload collection.
I've also found that the in the object supplied to
payload.create()
, the
data
field has a
files
field with type
fs.promises.FileHandle[]
. I've passed this type to payload but I get:
at new ExtendableError (/home/loz/projects/tf-api/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:26:11)
at new APIError (/home/loz/projects/tf-api/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:43:5)
at new MissingFile (/home/loz/projects/tf-api/node_modules/payload/src/errors/MissingFile.ts:7:5)
at generateFileData (/home/loz/projects/tf-api/node_modules/payload/src/uploads/generateFileData.ts:51:35)
at create (/home/loz/projects/tf-api/node_modules/payload/src/collections/operations/create.ts:110:77)
[nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...
Hi @SibergenomE - to use
payload.create
on an upload-enabled collection you need to additionally define the
filePath
, for example:
collection: 'uploads',
filePath: '/filepath',
data: {...}
});
Thanks! That works perfect 🙂
