API call to Youtube on a Payload page

hi, I'm trying to connect to my Youtube account via the @googleapis/youtube package to display video data on my page. I keep getting "error denied" but can't seem to troubleshoot why. Error is "Requests from referrer are blocked" even though I followed detailed instructions....
import React, { Fragment } from 'react'
import Link from 'next/link'
import youtubeService from '../../../../youtube'
import { Gutter } from '../../_components/Gutter'
export async function PlaylistPage() {
const playlistId = 'UUnIyytMWGt41WZAc6QocKcQ' // Replace with your actual YouTube playlist ID
const response = await youtubeService.playlistItems.list({
part: 'snippet',
maxResults: 50, // Set the number of videos you want to retrieve
playlistId,
})
const playlistItems = response.data.items
return (
<div>
<h1>YouTube Playlist</h1>
<ul>
{playlistItems.map(item => (
<li key={item.id}>
<a
href={https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=${item.snippet.resourceId.videoId}}
target="_blank"
rel="noopener noreferrer"
>
{item.snippet.title}
</a>
</li>
))}
</ul>
</div>
)
}
export default PlaylistPage
I suppose I'd like to rule out any issues with making a 3rd party API call from a Payload page - the above file is how I'm trying it.... Does Payload need me to do it a different way?
Are you seeing errors in your console? If so please add screenshots here.
those are my console errors
and FWIW I also opened up the connection in Postman and got a "Permission denied" error so yes, I have every reason to suspect the issue is upstream with my credentials, etc. but I'm new to Payload so I wanted to rule out as much as I can
Looks to me completely unrelated to payload, but rather React#
Google Service issue.
Try to add a
Referer
header with your app url to the
gaxios
call. I guess you have it in the
youtubeService
Or rather in setting defaults:
gaxios.instance.defaults = {
baseURL: 'https://example.com'
headers: {
Authorization: 'SOME_TOKEN',
Referer: 'https://example.com', // <-- Here
}
}
this turned out to be a permissions error that was assumed to be set in the Google console. Thanks for the input, very appreciated.
oh wow
good find
glad you were able to sort that out!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.