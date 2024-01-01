API call to Youtube on a Payload page

hi, I'm trying to connect to my Youtube account via the @googleapis/youtube package to display video data on my page. I keep getting "error denied" but can't seem to troubleshoot why. Error is "Requests from referrer are blocked" even though I followed detailed instructions....

import React, { Fragment } from 'react'

import Link from 'next/link'

import youtubeService from '../../../../youtube'

import { Gutter } from '../../_components/Gutter'

export async function PlaylistPage() {

const playlistId = 'UUnIyytMWGt41WZAc6QocKcQ' // Replace with your actual YouTube playlist ID

const response = await youtubeService.playlistItems.list({

part: 'snippet',

maxResults: 50, // Set the number of videos you want to retrieve

playlistId,

})

const playlistItems = response.data.items

return (

<div>

<h1>YouTube Playlist</h1>

<ul>

{playlistItems.map(item => (

<li key={item.id}>

<a

href={

target="_blank"

rel="noopener noreferrer"

>

{item.snippet.title}

</a>

</li>

))}

</ul>

</div>

)

}

export default PlaylistPage

I suppose I'd like to rule out any issues with making a 3rd party API call from a Payload page - the above file is how I'm trying it.... Does Payload need me to do it a different way?