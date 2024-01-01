Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
API call to Youtube on a Payload page

default discord avatar
its_just_rich_32241
2 weeks ago
5

hi, I'm trying to connect to my Youtube account via the @googleapis/youtube package to display video data on my page. I keep getting "error denied" but can't seem to troubleshoot why. Error is "Requests from referrer are blocked" even though I followed detailed instructions....




import React, { Fragment } from 'react'


import Link from 'next/link'



import youtubeService from '../../../../youtube'


import { Gutter } from '../../_components/Gutter'



export async function PlaylistPage() {


const playlistId = 'UUnIyytMWGt41WZAc6QocKcQ' // Replace with your actual YouTube playlist ID


const response = await youtubeService.playlistItems.list({


part: 'snippet',


maxResults: 50, // Set the number of videos you want to retrieve


playlistId,


})



const playlistItems = response.data.items



return (


<div>


<h1>YouTube Playlist</h1>


<ul>


{playlistItems.map(item => (


<li key={item.id}>


<a


href={

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=${item.snippet.resourceId.videoId}}

target="_blank"


rel="noopener noreferrer"


>


{item.snippet.title}


</a>


</li>


))}


</ul>


</div>


)


}



export default PlaylistPage



I suppose I'd like to rule out any issues with making a 3rd party API call from a Payload page - the above file is how I'm trying it.... Does Payload need me to do it a different way?

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Are you seeing errors in your console? If so please add screenshots here.

  • default discord avatar
    its_just_rich_32241
    2 weeks ago


    those are my console errors



    and FWIW I also opened up the connection in Postman and got a "Permission denied" error so yes, I have every reason to suspect the issue is upstream with my credentials, etc. but I'm new to Payload so I wanted to rule out as much as I can

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    r0bsonik
    2 weeks ago

    Looks to me completely unrelated to payload, but rather React

    #

    Google Service issue.


    Try to add a

    Referer

    header with your app url to the

    gaxios

    call. I guess you have it in the

    youtubeService
    https://github.com/googleapis/gaxios?tab=readme-ov-file#request-options


    Or rather in setting defaults:


    gaxios.instance.defaults = {
  baseURL: 'https://example.com'
  headers: {
    Authorization: 'SOME_TOKEN',
    Referer: 'https://example.com', // <-- Here
  }
}
  • default discord avatar
    its_just_rich_32241
    2 days ago

    this turned out to be a permissions error that was assumed to be set in the Google console. Thanks for the input, very appreciated.

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    oh wow



    good find



    glad you were able to sort that out!

