DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

API Schema does not update after update in Collection

default discord avatar
palingenae
3 weeks ago
4

I have started with Payload recently using only a local MongoDB Docker Image, and not the Payload Docker Image.



I defined a Collection a "Project", and I noticed that when I updated my

collections/Project.ts

, the schema remained the same, as such :



// ...
{
            label: "Nom du projet",
            name: "title", 
            type: "text",
            required: true
        },
        {
            label: "Slug",
            name: "slug",
            type: "text",
            required: true,
            unique: true
        },
        {
            label: "Année",
            name: "year", // updated here due to redundancy
            type: "text",
            required: true
        },
        {
            label: "Type de projet",
            name: "type", // updated here due to redundancy
            type: "select",
            options: [
                {
                    label: "Site web",
                    value: "Site web"
                },
                {
                    label: "API",
                    value: "API"
                }
            ],
            hasMany: false,
            required: true
        },
// ...


// ...
"docs": [
    {
      "id": "64ea5d9b704bc67c90134a44",
      "title": "Portfolio 2023",
      "slug": "portfolio-2023",
      "project_year": "2023", // updated to "year" but stayed "project_year"
      "project_type": "Site web", // update "type" but stayed "project_type"
      "status": "active",
// ...


I rebuilt the MongoDB docker Image, restarted the local NodeJS server. I don't know what else I should do.



## Edit


After more checking, it only appears to do so on existing Collection Elements. It would mean that one would need to recreate a new Collection Element so the changes are visible Front-End side.


Is it an intended behavior?

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    3 weeks ago
    Is it an intended behavior?

    I think so...mongodb

    basically

    works via freeflow objects, so if you add content for key project_year it will still exist in the database unless manually removed, if you go edit those items you'll see both year and type undefined/set to default and if you save the collections again you'll also get

    year

    and

    type

    in your API response



    the way to fix this is typically db migrations, this is something coming in 2.0 in payload core to help with these sorts of things



    use something like mongo compass and connect to your database and you can explore the data there and see for yourself, you'll gain a better understanding of mongo this way as well

  • default discord avatar
    palingenae
    3 weeks ago

    Oh alright thanks. I guess then it's solved !



    I'll keep my property that way and wait for the 2.0 for migrations just in case

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    3 weeks ago

    you can just go into the db and remove the old values!

  • default discord avatar
    palingenae
    3 weeks ago

    Yes but what I actually mean is :


    "

    I am looking forward the update for any future change in my schema, if ever happens again

    "

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.