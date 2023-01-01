API Schema does not update after update in Collection

I have started with Payload recently using only a local MongoDB Docker Image, and not the Payload Docker Image.

I defined a Collection a "Project", and I noticed that when I updated my

collections/Project.ts

, the schema remained the same, as such :

{ label : "Nom du projet" , name : "title" , type : "text" , required : true }, { label : "Slug" , name : "slug" , type : "text" , required : true , unique : true }, { label : "Année" , name : "year" , type : "text" , required : true }, { label : "Type de projet" , name : "type" , type : "select" , options : [ { label : "Site web" , value : "Site web" }, { label : "API" , value : "API" } ], hasMany : false , required : true },

"docs" : [ { "id" : "64ea5d9b704bc67c90134a44" , "title" : "Portfolio 2023" , "slug" : "portfolio-2023" , "project_year" : "2023" , "project_type" : "Site web" , "status" : "active" ,

I rebuilt the MongoDB docker Image, restarted the local NodeJS server. I don't know what else I should do.

## Edit

After more checking, it only appears to do so on existing Collection Elements. It would mean that one would need to recreate a new Collection Element so the changes are visible Front-End side.

Is it an intended behavior?