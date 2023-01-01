DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Apollo Client used for Payload website (Next)?

default discord avatar
taun2160
4 weeks ago
1

If so, I assume I need to install it if I'm copy/pasting the tree?



Upon a directory search it returned no results, however our good and very reliable mate, ChatGPT, said it is presumebly -


"Fetching Pages:


The generateStaticParams function fetches a list of pages using the fetchPages function. This fetchPages function is presumably using Apollo Client to query the GraphQL API to retrieve a list of pages."



Is our dear friend incorrect again?

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    4 weeks ago

    Payload website doesn’t use the Apollo client

