app crashed after install @aws-sdk/client-s3 and @aws-sdk/lib-storage

it doesn't show any error in terminal but in browser console it shows this error:

caught Error: Invalid hook call. Hooks can only be called inside of the body of a function component. This could happen for one of the following reasons:

1. You might have mismatching versions of React and the renderer (such as React DOM)

2. You might be breaking the Rules of Hooks

3. You might have more than one copy of React in the same app

I use this dependencies

"dependencies": {

"payload": "^1.7.1",

"dotenv": "^8.2.0",

"express": "^4.17.1",

"@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage": "^1.0.14",

"@aws-sdk/client-s3": "^3.272.0",

"@aws-sdk/lib-storage": "^3.272.0"

}

Even after uninstalling the error persists

Any ideas?

i solved with npm i --legacy-peer-deps