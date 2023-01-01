Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Application crashing in docker

dev1800
dev1800
6 days ago
31

I am trying to run the app using the provided docker-compose file, I have setup the compose file for postgres and when try to run with

docker-compose up -d

the application crashed with the following message


Error: Cannot find module '@libsql/linux-arm64-musl'
Require stack:
- /home/node/app/node_modules/libsql/index.js
- /home/node/app/node_modules/@libsql/client/lib-cjs/sqlite3.js
- /home/node/app/node_modules/@libsql/client/lib-cjs/node.js
- /home/node/app/node_modules/drizzle-kit/utils.js
- /home/node/app/node_modules/@payloadcms/db-postgres/dist/connect.js
- /home/node/app/node_modules/@payloadcms/db-postgres/dist/index.js
- /home/node/app/src/payload.config.ts
- /home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/config/load.js
- /home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/payload.js
- /home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/initHTTP.js
- /home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/index.js
- /home/node/app/src/server.ts
    at Function.Module._resolveFilename (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1077:15)
    at Function.Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:922:27)
    at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1143:19)
    at require (node:internal/modules/cjs/helpers:119:18)
    at Object.<anonymous> (/home/node/app/node_modules/libsql/index.js:33:24)
    at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1256:14)
    at Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1310:10)
    at Object.require.extensions.<computed> [as .js] (/home/node/app/node_modules/ts-node/src/index.ts:1045:43)
    at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1119:32)
    at Function.Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:960:12)


I tried to stop the application from docker and run it using

yarn dev

and it worked, its just not working in docker. The error seems to be in the

@payloadcms/db-postgres

package - not sure about it

  Clement
    <Clement/>
    6 days ago

    Do you use ARM for any reason?

  dev1800
    dev1800
    6 days ago

    I am on Mac Mini M2



    Not sure about ARM

  Clement
    <Clement/>
    6 days ago

    Ok, and you 'll deploy it on a ARM system too?



    because amd64 is much more present in hosting solutions



    Yep it's ARM64

  dev1800
    dev1800
    6 days ago

    was just testing it out, do i need to change the platform in docker-compose ?



    or it won't work on my pc ?

  Clement
    <Clement/>
    6 days ago

    if you want to run your docker on your mac, you should create the image from your mac, or ARM64 machine



    but most of VPS or cloud solution, use only AMD64

  dev1800
    dev1800
    6 days ago

    the postgres image is working and I am able to connect the application with it



    If I run "yarn dev" it connect with postgres and work fine, but the application is crashing in docker



    Do i have to configure anything to make it work?

  Clement
    <Clement/>
    6 days ago

    yes that not the problem, but I think its simplier to directly test your docker image on a production env



    you could install the libs required yes



    add the command on your Dockerfile and rerun a build

  dev1800
    dev1800
    6 days ago

    Okay, will try that

  Clement
    <Clement/>
    6 days ago

    And yeah you must use a node arm64 as base

  dev1800
    dev1800
    6 days ago

    use this

    arm64v8/node:18-alpine

    instead of node:18-apline ?

  Clement
    <Clement/>
    6 days ago

    yep, if you run on your mac

  dev1800
    dev1800
    6 days ago

    hmm, still getting the same error

  Clement
    <Clement/>
    6 days ago

    show me your Dockerfile

  dev1800
    dev1800
    6 days ago
    FROM arm64v8/node:18-alpine as base

FROM base as builder

WORKDIR /home/node/app
COPY package*.json ./

COPY . .
RUN yarn install
RUN yarn build

FROM base as runtime

ENV NODE_ENV=production
ENV PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js

WORKDIR /home/node/app
COPY package*.json  ./

RUN yarn install --production

COPY --from=builder /home/node/app/dist ./dist
COPY --from=builder /home/node/app/build ./build

EXPOSE 3000

CMD ["node", "dist/server.js"]


    Docker compose


    version: "3"

services:
  payload:
    image: arm64v8/node:18-alpine
    container_name: payload-2-0
    ports:
      - "3000:3000"
    volumes:
      - .:/home/node/app
      - node_modules:/home/node/app/node_modules
    working_dir: /home/node/app/
    command: sh -c "yarn install && yarn dev"
    depends_on:
      - postgres
    env_file:
      - .env

  postgres:
    image: postgres
    container_name: postgres-c
    ports:
      - "5432:5432"
    volumes:
      - data:/var/lib/postgresql/data
    environment:
      - POSTGRES_PASSWORD=postgres

volumes:
  data:
  node_modules:
  Clement
    <Clement/>
    6 days ago

    that's a dev environnement, not the way you will deploy it, are you aware of that?



    command: sh -c "yarn install && yarn add @libsql/linux-arm64-musl && yarn dev"


    try with this command?

  dev1800
    dev1800
    6 days ago
    yarn install v1.22.19
[1/4] Resolving packages...
[2/4] Fetching packages...
warning payload@2.0.3: The engine "pnpm" appears to be invalid.
[3/4] Linking dependencies...
warning " > @payloadcms/bundler-vite@0.1.2" has unmet peer dependency "react-dom@18.2.0".
warning "@payloadcms/bundler-webpack > swc-loader@0.2.3" has unmet peer dependency "@swc/core@^1.2.147".
warning "@payloadcms/bundler-webpack > swc-minify-webpack-plugin@2.1.1" has unmet peer dependency "@swc/core@^1.0.0".
warning " > @payloadcms/db-postgres@0.1.1" has unmet peer dependency "better-sqlite3@^8.5.0".
warning " > @payloadcms/plugin-cloud@0.0.10" has unmet peer dependency "nodemailer@^6.9.0".
warning " > @payloadcms/plugin-cloud@0.0.10" has incorrect peer dependency "payload@^1.6.21".
warning "@payloadcms/richtext-slate > @faceless-ui/modal@2.0.1" has unmet peer dependency "react-dom@^16.8.0 || ^17.0.0 || ^18.0.0".
warning "@payloadcms/richtext-slate > slate-react@0.92.0" has unmet peer dependency "react-dom@>=16.8.0".
warning "@payloadcms/richtext-slate > @faceless-ui/modal > react-transition-group@4.4.5" has unmet peer dependency "react-dom@>=16.6.0".
warning Workspaces can only be enabled in private projects.
[4/4] Building fresh packages...
Done in 57.51s.
yarn add v1.22.19
[1/4] Resolving packages...
error An unexpected error occurred: "https://registry.yarnpkg.com/@libsql%2flinux-arm64-musl: Not found".
info If you think this is a bug, please open a bug report with the information provided in "/home/node/app/yarn-error.log".
info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/add for documentation about this command.


    got an error



    package not found

  Clement
    <Clement/>
    6 days ago

    make the inverse 😂



    yarn add the package first, before yarn install

  dev1800
    dev1800
    6 days ago

    That package installation just not work, I had tried it doing manually and got the error



    Also just tried vite bundler, its also not working



    its stuck on

    Payload Admin URL: /admin

    yarn run v1.22.19
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts nodemon
[nodemon] 2.0.22
[nodemon] to restart at any time, enter `rs`
[nodemon] watching path(s): *.*
[nodemon] watching extensions: ts
[nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts -- -I`
[12:32:48] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
[12:32:48] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: /admin


    Changing back to webpackBunder is working

  Clement
    <Clement/>
    6 days ago

    what do you mean by stuck?

  dev1800
    dev1800
    6 days ago

    it was stuck there for almost 5 minutes

  Clement
    <Clement/>
    6 days ago

    on the log?

  dev1800
    dev1800
    6 days ago

    tried accessing the application on localhost:300 but it did not worked



    yes on log

  Clement
    <Clement/>
    6 days ago

    you run with docker?

  dev1800
    dev1800
    6 days ago

    with "yarn dev"



    its working with webpackBundler

  Clement
    <Clement/>
    6 days ago

    stay on webpack, Vite is on beta actually

  dev1800
    dev1800
    6 days ago

    okay, I had used payload I think around 6 months ago, trying learn it for good now



    will explore all the new features introduced



    Thanks for the great release 🙏

  Clement
    <Clement/>
    6 days ago

    I think the team need a little bit of time to fix some errors, but yeah let's try 😉

  harleyqueens
    harleyqueens
    5 days ago

    Yeah there is an issue somehow



    wth



    My coworker has m2

  Clement
    <Clement/>
    5 days ago

    m1pro / pnpm here

  harleyqueens
    harleyqueens
    5 days ago

    same



    for now my coworker has to do regular yarn dev on his machine

  Clement
    <Clement/>
    5 days ago

    It's more a beta version actually than the release 🙈

