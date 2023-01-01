Application crashing in docker

I am trying to run the app using the provided docker-compose file, I have setup the compose file for postgres and when try to run with

docker-compose up -d

the application crashed with the following message

Error: Cannot find module '@libsql/linux-arm64-musl' Require stack: - /home/node/app/node_modules/libsql/index.js - /home/node/app/node_modules/@libsql/client/lib-cjs/sqlite3.js - /home/node/app/node_modules/@libsql/client/lib-cjs/node.js - /home/node/app/node_modules/drizzle-kit/utils.js - /home/node/app/node_modules/@payloadcms/db-postgres/dist/connect.js - /home/node/app/node_modules/@payloadcms/db-postgres/dist/index.js - /home/node/app/src/payload.config.ts - /home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/config/load.js - /home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/payload.js - /home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/initHTTP.js - /home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/index.js - /home/node/app/src/server.ts at Function.Module._resolveFilename (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1077:15) at Function.Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:922:27) at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1143:19) at require (node:internal/modules/cjs/helpers:119:18) at Object.<anonymous> (/home/node/app/node_modules/libsql/index.js:33:24) at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1256:14) at Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1310:10) at Object.require.extensions.<computed> [as .js] (/home/node/app/node_modules/ts-node/src/index.ts:1045:43) at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1119:32) at Function.Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:960:12)

I tried to stop the application from docker and run it using

yarn dev

and it worked, its just not working in docker. The error seems to be in the

@payloadcms/db-postgres

package - not sure about it