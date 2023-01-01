Approval Workflows

I searched and found a few issues about this. The solution seems to be to enable versions and drafts and then swap out the Publish button with a custom component. This works great.
However, I’m worried about people hacking on the front end and need some server side validation that only certain roles can publish drafts.
I tried the beforeValidate hook, but I don’t believe we can access the user there.
Am I wrong? Is there another approach to block publishing content to one or more roles?
Thanks.
I answered you in GitHub, but this may be a better place for discussion. You totally have access to the user on the req in a before validate function! Want to share a snippet of the collection hook code you are working with?
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.