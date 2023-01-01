DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Architecture and deployment

default discord avatar
taun2160
last month
5

I'm making a portfolio website and I'd like to use the files from the custom-website-series. Seeing as it's in a Next mono-repo, it'll be simpler for me to also use that architecture and copy/paste directly, rather than split the files into two repos.

https://github.com/payloadcms/custom-website-series

1. Can I take this mono-repo approach and render SSG for the portfolio and blog pages by using Next Getstaticprops and params? The Payload team used SSR, which I assume is slower than SSG and not as quick and clean for animations and UX?



2. Where did Payload deploy that website to? Can I deploy the front-end and CMS in 1 go to 1 host fairly simply? I've never deployed before so I haven't a clue.



3. What are the pros and cons of using a mono-repo - my experience thus far is that the mono-repo has far more strange server errors that I haven't experienced with individual repos, though I might face lengthy deployment and manual config later on using individual repos.



Repo architecture and deployment



Architecture and deployment

  • default discord avatar
    mateothegreat
    last month

    Monorepo's can get tricky..



    Always maintain separation of concerns with anything and everything.

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    Will do, thanks @mateothegreat.

