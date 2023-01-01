I'm making a portfolio website and I'd like to use the files from the custom-website-series. Seeing as it's in a Next mono-repo, it'll be simpler for me to also use that architecture and copy/paste directly, rather than split the files into two repos.https://github.com/payloadcms/custom-website-series
1. Can I take this mono-repo approach and render SSG for the portfolio and blog pages by using Next Getstaticprops and params? The Payload team used SSR, which I assume is slower than SSG and not as quick and clean for animations and UX?
2. Where did Payload deploy that website to? Can I deploy the front-end and CMS in 1 go to 1 host fairly simply? I've never deployed before so I haven't a clue.
3. What are the pros and cons of using a mono-repo - my experience thus far is that the mono-repo has far more strange server errors that I haven't experienced with individual repos, though I might face lengthy deployment and manual config later on using individual repos.
Repo architecture and deployment
Monorepo's can get tricky..
Always maintain separation of concerns with anything and everything.
Will do, thanks @mateothegreat.
