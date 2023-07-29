DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Are Globals supposed to allow me to create multiple records?

unclaimed1052
last week
8

Hello, today I'm using globals for the first time. As I understand it, and as the payload AI chatbot confirmed, globals are supposed to allow me to create a single record. For some reason, inside my admin panel I can create multiple. Here is my code


import { GlobalConfig } from 'payload/types'
import { TextLeft } from '../CustomComponents/ShopBlockImage1'
import Products from './Products'
import ShopMedia from './ShopMedia'

const Shop: GlobalConfig = {
  slug: 'shop',
  access: {
    read: () => true,
    // create: () => true,
    update: () => true,
    // delete: () => true,
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      type: 'text',
      label: 'Titolo'
    },
    {
      name: 'description',
      type: 'textarea',
      label: 'Descrizione'
    },
    {
      type: 'upload',
      relationTo: ShopMedia.slug,
      name: 'shopHeaderImage',
      label: 'Foto header'
    },
    {
      type: 'ui',
      name: 'shopBlock1',
      admin: {
        components: {
          Field: TextLeft,
        },
      },
    },
    {
      name: 'shopProducts',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: Products.slug,
      hasMany: true,
    },
    // Add a relationship to products, so when an admin wants to list and de-list products from the shop it is easier as it doesn't need to be deleted to remove it from the Shop page
  ],
}

export default Shop


Is it normal? Thanks!



Payload "version": "1.11.5"

    Payload-Bot
    last week
    unclaimed1052
    last week

    Screenshot of my admin panel



    I have tried to drop the Shop collection from MongoDB and populated it again, but it showed the same behavior (can create multiple records)

    Screenshot_from_2023-07-29_10-54-54.png
    imcorfitz
    last week

    Where in your

    payload.config.ts

    have you added this

    shop

    global?



    If it is in the

    collections

    array, that's the issue.. Needs to be inside a

    globals

    array in the config



    Screenshot_2023-07-29_at_11.33.14.png
    unclaimed1052
    last week

    Oh... yes it was inside the collections array



    Thank you!

