Are Globals supposed to allow me to create multiple records?

Hello, today I'm using globals for the first time. As I understand it, and as the payload AI chatbot confirmed, globals are supposed to allow me to create a single record. For some reason, inside my admin panel I can create multiple. Here is my code

import { GlobalConfig } from 'payload/types' import { TextLeft } from '../CustomComponents/ShopBlockImage1' import Products from './Products' import ShopMedia from './ShopMedia' const Shop: GlobalConfig = { slug: 'shop', access: { read: () => true, // create: () => true, update: () => true, // delete: () => true, }, fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'text', label: 'Titolo' }, { name: 'description', type: 'textarea', label: 'Descrizione' }, { type: 'upload', relationTo: ShopMedia.slug, name: 'shopHeaderImage', label: 'Foto header' }, { type: 'ui', name: 'shopBlock1', admin: { components: { Field: TextLeft, }, }, }, { name: 'shopProducts', type: 'relationship', relationTo: Products.slug, hasMany: true, }, // Add a relationship to products, so when an admin wants to list and de-list products from the shop it is easier as it doesn't need to be deleted to remove it from the Shop page ], } export default Shop

Is it normal? Thanks!

Payload "version": "1.11.5"