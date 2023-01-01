Are two way relations a thing in PayloadCMS?

EG: If I have a collection, say SportsTeams, with a relation to another collection Matches, is there a reccomended way of setting up so the Matches know which Sports teams they belong to, and the sports teams know which matches they have?
I might be missing something obvious here.
Personally I would have a property “teams” in Matches collection that stores array of id (has many) relation to SportsTeams, then turn on indexing for the “teams” field. That way when querying for matches a team has played, you simply use where: {teams: {contains: team_id}}
Hey @rxbbxss did you try the suggestion @paradox5270 made here? Let us know if that works for you or if you need additional help here. Thanks!
Ended up using a different db setup for that project as there were going to be a lot of two way bindings! Sorry forgot to mark this as closed
... And I'm not sure how to tbh!
No worries! I'll take care of it
