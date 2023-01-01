DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Are two way relations a thing in PayloadCMS?

rxbbxss
4 weeks ago
EG: If I have a collection, say SportsTeams, with a relation to another collection Matches, is there a reccomended way of setting up so the Matches know which Sports teams they belong to, and the sports teams know which matches they have?



I might be missing something obvious here.

    paradox5270
    4 weeks ago

    Personally I would have a property “teams” in Matches collection that stores array of id (has many) relation to SportsTeams, then turn on indexing for the “teams” field. That way when querying for matches a team has played, you simply use where: {teams: {contains: team_id}}

    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    last week

    Hey @rxbbxss did you try the suggestion @paradox5270 made here? Let us know if that works for you or if you need additional help here. Thanks!

    rxbbxss
    last week

    Ended up using a different db setup for that project as there were going to be a lot of two way bindings! Sorry forgot to mark this as closed



    ... And I'm not sure how to tbh!

    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    last week

    No worries! I'll take care of it

