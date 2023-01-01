Hey! I'm looking to do a REST query like

/api/ticket/${qs. stringify ( { where : { user : { equals : currentUser. id , }, }, sort : 'event.startsAt' , depth : 1 , }, { addQueryPrefix : true } )}

But it doesn't seem like sorting by a relationship's nested field is possible. So I've gone with a frontend .sort() after querying instead

Just want to confirm that my understanding is correct here (we can't sort by a related doc's field)