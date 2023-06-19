DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Array title/label?

default discord avatar
bensler
last month
2

Hello, I am new to payload and trying to figure everything out. In this picture i have created an array. Is there a way to give them the name from the title, instead of them being called "info 01", "info2" and instead be "Test1" like my title, and then "Test2"?

  • default discord avatar
    megetron
    last month

    as far as i can recall, in the mongodb document you have a blockName which you can set to modify the name per each

  • default discord avatar
    bensler
    last month

    Thanks for your answer. I solved it differently with this code though:



    admin: {
  components: {
    RowLabel: ({ data }) => {
      return data?.title
    },
  },
},
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.