Array title/label?

Hello, I am new to payload and trying to figure everything out. In this picture i have created an array. Is there a way to give them the name from the title, instead of them being called "info 01", "info2" and instead be "Test1" like my title, and then "Test2"?
as far as i can recall, in the mongodb document you have a blockName which you can set to modify the name per each
Thanks for your answer. I solved it differently with this code though:
admin: {
components: {
RowLabel: ({ data }) => {
return data?.title
},
},
},
