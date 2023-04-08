attach extra information to field definitions

Anyone knows a good idea to attach extra info to field definitions?

The goal is to be able to read that information through a plugin.

E.g. something like:

{ name : 'textArea' , type : 'textarea' , extraInfo : { someKey : "val" } },

So I can do stuff like:

Find all fields of a

which have value XX for key XY

It's possible to "mark" fields using hooks like @exo3718 did in his plugin here:

which is then "read out" here:

But I cannot add any extra information to that which I can later extract

This PR would help here: