Hey there. Running into an issue trying to create an item with an already uploaded images data. I have a collection called Location with a field called

bannerImage

.

{ name: 'bannerImage', type: 'upload', relationTo: 'media', },

I upload an image to my

Media

collection using its own create endpoint. I then get all that returned data (id, url, width, height etc) and I want to create a

Location

with a bannerImage using the previously uploaded media item.

const bannerData = { ...id, url, width, height etc } const body = { ..., bannerImage: bannerData }

However, I get the following error trying to create the item

{ errors: [ { name: 'ValidationError', message: 'The following field is invalid: bannerImage', data: [ { message: 'This field is not a valid upload ID.', field: 'bannerImage' } ] } ] }

I can confirm the image properly uploads, the the ID is the same. Any hints here?

Attaching an uploaded file to a collection's image field using REST API?

I've also just switched to using the Local API and I get the same error there as well

Trying to get more detail - tried everything I can think of, double checked all the docs...

My image id is

6477f2fa109ea483339aef9d

await payload.create({ collection: 'locations', data: { ...body, bannerImage: { id: "6477f2fa109ea483339aef9d" }}, })

still returns

This field is not a valid upload ID.

. Really stumped here

I found this comment which seems to be what I'm doing here:

Attaching an already uploaded file to a collection's upload field?

Adding some more context...

My upload functin that grabs a remote image, blobs it, then uploads to my media collection:

const uploadImage = async (fileName: string) => { const newF = getFileOrImage(fileName) const formData = new FormData() const blob = await fetchBlob(newF.url) formData.append('file', blob, `${newF.assetId}.${newF.extension}`) const options = { method: 'POST', body: formData, headers: { 'Content-Type': 'multipart/form-data', }, } // @ts-ignore delete options.headers['Content-Type'] const res = await fetch('http://localhost:3000/api/media', options) const data = await res.json() return data?.doc }

And the function that takes the data from that uploaded image, including id, and attempts to attach it to a

bannerImage

field on my collection:

const body: Location = { ...rest, bannerImage: bannerData, } try { const res = await payload.create({ collection: 'locations', data: body, }) } catch (error) { console.error('Error:', error) }

Image upload works and returns fine, collection create returns the invalid ID stuff

yeesh - ok I figured it out. my bannerImage need to just be a string, an ID instead of the full object. so

bannerImage: "6477f2fa109ea483339aef9d"