Hey there. Running into an issue trying to create an item with an already uploaded images data. I have a collection called Location with a field called
bannerImage
.
{
name: 'bannerImage',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'media',
},
I upload an image to my
Media
collection using its own create endpoint. I then get all that returned data (id, url, width, height etc) and I want to create a
Location
with a bannerImage using the previously uploaded media item.
const bannerData = { ...id, url, width, height etc }
const body = {
...,
bannerImage: bannerData
}
However, I get the following error trying to create the item
{
errors: [
{
name: 'ValidationError',
message: 'The following field is invalid: bannerImage',
data: [
{
message: 'This field is not a valid upload ID.',
field: 'bannerImage'
}
]
}
]
}
I can confirm the image properly uploads, the the ID is the same. Any hints here?
Attaching an uploaded file to a collection's image field using REST API?
I've also just switched to using the Local API and I get the same error there as well
Trying to get more detail - tried everything I can think of, double checked all the docs...
My image id is
6477f2fa109ea483339aef9d
await payload.create({
collection: 'locations',
data: { ...body, bannerImage: { id: "6477f2fa109ea483339aef9d" }},
})
still returns
This field is not a valid upload ID.
. Really stumped here
I found this comment which seems to be what I'm doing here:
Attaching an already uploaded file to a collection's upload field?
Adding some more context...
My upload functin that grabs a remote image, blobs it, then uploads to my media collection:
const uploadImage = async (fileName: string) => {
const newF = getFileOrImage(fileName)
const formData = new FormData()
const blob = await fetchBlob(newF.url)
formData.append('file', blob, `${newF.assetId}.${newF.extension}`)
const options = {
method: 'POST',
body: formData,
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'multipart/form-data',
},
}
// @ts-ignore
delete options.headers['Content-Type']
const res = await fetch('http://localhost:3000/api/media', options)
const data = await res.json()
return data?.doc
}
And the function that takes the data from that uploaded image, including id, and attempts to attach it to a
bannerImage
field on my collection:
const body: Location = {
...rest,
bannerImage: bannerData,
}
try {
const res = await payload.create({
collection: 'locations',
data: body,
})
} catch (error) {
console.error('Error:', error)
}
Image upload works and returns fine, collection create returns the invalid ID stuff
yeesh - ok I figured it out. my bannerImage need to just be a string, an ID instead of the full object. so
bannerImage: "6477f2fa109ea483339aef9d"
