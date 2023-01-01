Attempting to use payload-visual-editor with Nextjs App router.

Here is the gist of it:

payload.config.ts

I just mapped the collection slugs to generate a link to the draft route that includes the collection slug as a query parameter.

const collections = [...example, example2] export default buildConfig({ plugins: [ visualEditor({ previewUrl: () => `${draftURL}?secret=1234`, showPreview: false, collections: (() => { const collectionPreviewLinks = {}; Array.from(collections).forEach(collection => { collectionPreviewLinks[collection.slug] = { previewUrl: (previewURLData) => { return `${draftURL}?secret=1234&pageTemplate=${collection.slug}` } } }) return collectionPreviewLinks; })() }), ] })

Here is the draft route in

app/api/draft/route.ts

import { draftMode } from 'next/headers' import { redirect } from 'next/navigation' // route handler enabling draft mode import { draftMode } from 'next/headers' export async function GET(request: Request) { const { searchParams } = new URL(request.url) const secret = searchParams.get('secret') const pageTemplate = searchParams.get('pageTemplate') if (secret != process.env.SOMESECRET) { return new Response('Invalid token', { status: 401 }) } switch (pageTemplate) { case 'pages': redirectURL = `http://localhost:4001/pages?draft=true`; // draft parameter set here in case the cookie persists outside of payload. break case: 'more-pages-here' ... default: } draftMode().enable() redirect(redirectURL) }

Now the request is redirected with the draft cookie set and a query parameter of

draft=true

At this point, I have my page component check if the cookie is set and determine which component to render. Both use the same template so you don't have maintain two versions.

app/pages/[[...slug]]/page.tsx

import Client from "./Client"; import Server from "./Server"; import { draftMode } from "next/headers"; export default async function Page({ params, searchParams, }: { params: { slug: string }; searchParams?: { [key: string]: string | string[] | undefined }; }) { const { isEnabled } = draftMode(); if (isEnabled && searchParams?.draft) { console.log("Loading Preview..."); return <Client />; } else { console.log("Loading Live Page..."); // prettier-ignore {/* @ts-expect-error Server Component */} // Ignore promise warning? return <Server params={{ slug: params.slug }} />; } }

app/pages/[[...slug]]/Client.tsx

"use client"; import { useEffect, useState } from "react"; import { Post } from "@payload-types"; import Template from "./PageTemplate"; export default function Preview() { const [props, setProps] = useState<Post | null>(null); useEffect(() => { const listener = (event: MessageEvent) => { if (event.data.cmsLivePreviewData) { setProps(event.data.cmsLivePreviewData); } }; window.addEventListener("message", listener, false); return () => { window.removeEventListener("message", listener); }; }, []); if (!props) { return <div>Loading...</div>; } return <Template {...props} />; }

app/pages/[[...slug]]/Server.tsx

import Template from "./PageTemplate"; async function getData(slug: string) { // Custom Endpoint to get by slug, replace as needed. const url = `http://localhost:4001/api/pages/slug/${slug}`; const res = await fetch(url, { cache: "no-cache" }); const pages = await res.json(); let page; if (pages.hasOwnProperty("docs")) { page = pages.docs.length > 0 ? pages.docs[0] : pages.docs; } return await page; } export default async function Post({ params }: { params: { slug: string } }) { const props = await getData(params.slug); return <Template {...props} />; }

