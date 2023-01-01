DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
ausent id on selecting a particular user via admin

default discord avatar
.hawk_e
2 months ago
1

Hey



I configured a policy to allow users to select their own User object based on 'id', but when I try to access it via admin the request arrives without the

id

property...



admin/collections/users/:id -> fails, id is undefined


api/users/:id -> works fine



the guard:


// src/collections/User.ts
const User = {
// ...
  access: {
    read: ({ req, id }) => req.user?.id === id
  }
}


I fixed it returning a query constraint filtering the current user when user is not admin.

