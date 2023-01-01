ausent id on selecting a particular user via admin

Hey

I configured a policy to allow users to select their own User object based on 'id', but when I try to access it via admin the request arrives without the

id

property...

admin/collections/users/:id -> fails, id is undefined

api/users/:id -> works fine

the guard:

const User = { access : { read : ( { req, id } ) => req. user ?. id === id } }

I fixed it returning a query constraint filtering the current user when user is not admin.