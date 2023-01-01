AuthenticationError: The email or password provided is incorrect.

I've created a new Payload instance using the multi-tenant theme.

It connects to Mongo fine, but Payload returns bad creds at the admin panel. It's been a while since I've seen this errror. Where do I see and modify my Payload login details? When I try change password it says an email is sent, but I haven't received an email.

Email Sent Check your email for a link that will allow you to securely reset your password.

Nada

Is it normal to have the squigly there?