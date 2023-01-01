AuthenticationError: The email or password provided is incorrect.

I've created a new Payload instance using the multi-tenant theme.
It connects to Mongo fine, but Payload returns bad creds at the admin panel. It's been a while since I've seen this errror. Where do I see and modify my Payload login details? When I try change password it says an email is sent, but I haven't received an email.
Nada
Is it normal to have the squigly there?
The red is because you likely need to run generate:types, so unrelated.
Is it possible you're connecting to a pre-existing database? A differing secret could cause a bad password response.
Regarding email, have you configured a provider? If not, it will be using ethereal email. You can enable logMockCredentials in email to show you how to log in and see the sent email. Docs here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/email/overview#mock-transport
Thanks Elliot, I'll try that this weekend.
Yes I have 1 free Mongodb and many projects, connecting the 1 DB as I don't want to pay for DBs before earning revenue. I guess I can setup a localdb as another database. It's cool, I only need 1 DB at this time so I'll delete the existing DB and setup a new one.
