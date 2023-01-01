Auto generated typescript interfaces issue

When I autogenerate the interfaces, relation fields are typed as entity OR string, and this is correct, since I may be getting an ID or the actual entity, for example:

author: string | User;

While this is technically correct, when I try to work with the data, for example get the author ID, I cannot use

entity.author.id

when I try to do that I get an error stating that "string" does not have an ID property. This error message is correct as the author field might be a string

However, this forces some ugly code, as instead of

entity.author.id

i have to use

(entity.author as User).id

and this issue componds as I go deeper into the data, for example:

((entity.author as User).media as Media).url

Is there a nicer way to handle this?