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Community Help

Autofill relationship field value

default discord avatar
lzyac2 years ago
2

- I have a Blog collection, and a Users collection.


- A blog can have one 'author', that is a relationship field, with

relationTo

the name of the Users collection:

users

.


- How can I autofill this value to be the currently logged in

user

on the admin panel, when creating the Blog?



  • default discord avatar
    tyteen4a032 years ago

    This plugin has the code you're looking for, but it's for v2

    https://github.com/boomworks/payload-plugin-author-fields
  • default discord avatar
    lzyac2 years ago

    Thanks for this, i'l have a look



    it is a

    beforeChange

    type of hook



    const anotherHook: CollectionBeforeChangeHook<Blog> = async ({ data, req, operation }) => {
  if (
    operation === 'update' &&
    data !== undefined &&
    req.user !== undefined &&
    req.user !== null
  ) {
    data['author'] = {
      relationTo: 'users',
      value: req.user.id,
    }
  }
  
  return data;
}


    I tried to do something similar, but I get this error:

    'relationTo' does not exist in type 'User'.

    OK, it worked


    export const validateAuthor: CollectionBeforeChangeHook<Blog> = async ({ data, req, operation }) => {
  if (
    operation === 'update' &&
    data !== undefined &&
    !data.author &&
    req.user !== undefined &&
    req.user !== null
  ) {
    data.author = req.user.id
    return data;
  }
}


    but I wanted to make it a FieldHook



    is that not possible??



    right now this is at the collections level

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