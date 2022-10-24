Autofill relationship field value

- I have a Blog collection, and a Users collection.
- A blog can have one 'author', that is a relationship field, with
relationTo
the name of the Users collection:
users
.
- How can I autofill this value to be the currently logged in
user
on the admin panel, when creating the Blog?
This plugin has the code you're looking for, but it's for v2https://github.com/boomworks/payload-plugin-author-fields
Thanks for this, i'l have a look
it is a
beforeChange
type of hook
const anotherHook: CollectionBeforeChangeHook<Blog> = async ({ data, req, operation }) => {
if (
operation === 'update' &&
data !== undefined &&
req.user !== undefined &&
req.user !== null
) {
data['author'] = {
relationTo: 'users',
value: req.user.id,
}
}
return data;
}
I tried to do something similar, but I get this error:
'relationTo' does not exist in type 'User'.
OK, it worked
export const validateAuthor: CollectionBeforeChangeHook<Blog> = async ({ data, req, operation }) => {
if (
operation === 'update' &&
data !== undefined &&
!data.author &&
req.user !== undefined &&
req.user !== null
) {
data.author = req.user.id
return data;
}
}
but I wanted to make it a FieldHook
is that not possible??
right now this is at the collections level
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