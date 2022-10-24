Get started with Payload

Payload is open source and ready to self-host anywhere. Check out our GitHub repo to get started or use one of our pre-built templates for Cloudflare or Vercel below.
Enterprise customers can unlock dedicated support, hosting, and advanced features like SSO and visual editing.
As we transition to Figma, we've paused new Payload Cloud sign-ups as we build something better that you will be able to use once it's available.
Yes. Payload remains a self-hosted solution, so you can bring your app to any hosting provider you prefer. Vercel and Cloudflare both offer one-click hosting solution for Payload apps via the links above.
Absolutely. Figma is committed to maintaining and investing in Payload's open source core, ensuring developers continue to have full transparency, flexibility, and control.
Clone one of our starter templates or run:
npx create-payload-app. This sets up a ready-to-use project with a configured database, admin panel, and API routes. From there, you can customize collections, access control, and hooks as needed.
Get dedicated engineering support from Payload engineers and advanced features for your next big thing.