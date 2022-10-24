1-click deploy Payload on Cloudflare is live 🚀Deploy Now
Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started

Get started with Payload

Payload is open source and ready to self-host anywhere. Check out our GitHub repo to get started or use one of our pre-built templates for Cloudflare or Vercel below.

Enterprise customers can unlock dedicated support, hosting, and advanced features like SSO and visual editing.

Explore Docs
Talk to Sales
Self-hosted

Free

Payload is open source and MIT licensed. Deploy it anywhere you can run a Node.js app — for free, forever.

npx create-payload-app

  • Completely open source
  • Host yourself
  • Community Support
  • Dedicated Support
  • Enterprise Features
Instant deploy

Vercel

This is the official Payload Website Template. Use it to power websites, blogs, or portfolios from small to enterprise.
Deploy
  • Vercel blob storage
  • Neon database
  • Users (Authentication)
  • Media
  • Frontend Template
  • Layout Builder
  • Live Preview
  • Dedicated Support
  • Enterprise Features
Instant Deploy

Cloudflare

This template comes configured with the basics to help get you started with Payload on Cloudflare.
Deploy
  • Image Storage (R2)
  • D1 Database
  • Users (Authentication)
  • Media
  • Layout Builder
  • Dedicated Support
  • Enterprise Features
Support & Features

Enterprise

Deploy anywhere — self-hosted or with Payload. Includes dedicated support plus features like SSO, visual editing, and more.
Get a Demo
  • Self-hosted or with Payload
  • Unlimited custom domains
  • White-labeled email service
  • Roadmap influence
  • Dedicated Support
  • Enterprise Features

FAQ

Explore Docs
Payload on Github

Where is Payload Cloud?

As we transition to Figma, we've paused new Payload Cloud sign-ups as we build something better that you will be able to use once it's available.


Can I host my app elsewhere?

Yes. Payload remains a self-hosted solution, so you can bring your app to any hosting provider you prefer. Vercel and Cloudflare both offer one-click hosting solution for Payload apps via the links above.


Is Payload still open source?

Absolutely. Figma is committed to maintaining and investing in Payload's open source core, ensuring developers continue to have full transparency, flexibility, and control.


How do I start a new Payload project?

Clone one of our starter templates or run: npx create-payload-app. This sets up a ready-to-use project with a configured database, admin panel, and API routes. From there, you can customize collections, access control, and hooks as needed.


Build with Payload enterprise

Get dedicated engineering support from Payload engineers and advanced features for your next big thing.

Schedule a Demo
Browse Case Studies