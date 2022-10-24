Payload is joining Figma!Read the announcement
Payload has joined Figma!

We're excited to announce that Payload has joined Figma! This partnership will allow us to improve the process of going from brainstorm to publish in ways no other CMS has successfully addressed.

Read announcement
What this means for Payload Cloud customers

Although we’re pausing the deployment of new projects, any existing projects will continue to operate normally. We are working on what’s next, but in the meantime we are committed to ensuring continued support for existing Cloud customers.

Payload Cloud FAQ

Will I need to migrate my project?

Yes, eventually. There is no rush, but we are planning to build something better that you will be able to migrate to once we have it. If you want to move to another self-hosted option, you can do so at any time. For our enterprise customers, we will help you move when that time comes.


Are there hosting options I can look into now?

Yes, Payload remains a self-hosted solution, so you can bring your app with you to your preferred hosting provider. Anywhere you can host a Next.js app you can host Payload—Vercel also offers a one-click hosting solution for Payload apps.


Will pricing change?

No pricing change is currently planned for Cloud customers, and current customers will receive advance notice of any changes.


Is Payload still open source?

Absolutely. Figma is committed to maintaining and investing in Payload's open source core.


We're here to help!

We understand you may have questions about this transition, and we’re available to answer. Please reach out to info@payloadcms.com or hop in the Payload Discord with any questions!