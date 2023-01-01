Automatically update relationship field

Hi, i have a collection ‘layout’ with a block ‘review’. The review block has a relationship field ‘items’ to a collection called 'reviewItems'.

I want the relationship field 'items' to be always up to date with all items from the 'reviewItems' collection. I partially managed that by fetching all reviewItems in the

defaultValue

option. However, if i add more items to the reviewItems collection, i will have to add these manually.

I want to achieve this because i’ll be using the review block on multiple pages and it has to contain the same items on every page. Thanks!

TLDR: Is it possible to make a relationship field that automatically contains all items from a collection.