Automatically update relationship field

default discord avatar
pgrts
5 months ago
1

Hi, i have a collection ‘layout’ with a block ‘review’. The review block has a relationship field ‘items’ to a collection called 'reviewItems'.



I want the relationship field 'items' to be always up to date with all items from the 'reviewItems' collection. I partially managed that by fetching all reviewItems in the

defaultValue

option. However, if i add more items to the reviewItems collection, i will have to add these manually.



I want to achieve this because i’ll be using the review block on multiple pages and it has to contain the same items on every page. Thanks!



TLDR: Is it possible to make a relationship field that automatically contains all items from a collection.

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    last week

    Hi @pgrts you could add a field hook that makes a request your

    reviewItems

    collection and returns all items. There is more info on field hooks here

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/fields

    Let me know if you still need help here!

