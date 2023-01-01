DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Autosave failing when there are multiple drafts

default discord avatar
valyaiken
3 weeks ago
6

I'm getting the error

"There was a problem while autosaving this document."

whenever I have an existing draft and try to add a new record to a collection. The autosave only starts working when I press "publish changes".



  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Hey @valyaiken what version of Payload are you on?

  • default discord avatar
    valyaiken
    3 weeks ago

    Hey Sean, I'm using the latest version of payload, however I've resolved the issue with the help of @dribbens.



    I was using the following collection configuration:



    import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types"
import columns from "../blocks/columns"
import { formatSlug } from "../helpers"

const Pages: CollectionConfig = {
    slug: "pages",
    admin: {
        useAsTitle: "title"
    },
    versions: {
        drafts: {
            autosave: true,
        },
    },
    fields: [
        {
            name: "title",
            type: "text",
        },
        {
            name: "excerpt",
            type: "textarea",
        },
        {
            name: "image",
            type: "upload",
            relationTo: "media",
        },
        {
            name: "slug",
            type: "text",
            unique: true,
            hooks: {
                beforeChange: [formatSlug],
            },
            admin: {
                position: "sidebar",
                readOnly: true,
            },
        },
        {
            name: "content",
            type: "blocks",
            blocks: [columns],
        },
    ],
}

export default Pages


    The

    beforeChange

    hook in the slug field was making the autosave fail whenever there were multiple drafts present.



    I resolved it by replacing

    beforeChange

    with

    beforeValidate

    like follows:


            {
            name: "slug",
            type: "text",
            unique: true,
            hooks: {
                beforeValidate: [formatSlug],
            },
            admin: {
                position: "sidebar",
                readOnly: true,
            },
        },
  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Amazing!



    Glad to hear this was resolved. We're around if you need anything else in the future.

  • default discord avatar
    valyaiken
    2 weeks ago

    Thank you! : )

