Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

AWS DocumentDB SSH

default discord avatar
jonnyf.273 years ago

In order to connect to an AWS DocumentDB during development, you need to SSH into an EC2 instance as DocumentDB connections are only allowed on the same VPC. Is there a way to set up an SSH tunnel with Payload?



For anyone else needing to answer this:



- You first need to set up an EC2 instance on AWS to provide your SSH Tunnel. Make sure this is one the same VPC as your AWS DocumentDB and correct security group settings applied



- You then need to set up SSH port forwarding on your local machine with the following:


ssh -i ssh.pem -L localhost:<LOCAL_PORT>:<AWS_DOCUMENT_DB_CONNECTION_STRING> -p 22 <SSH_USERNAME>@<SSH_INSTANCE_DNS>


- The pem file will be your own private key generated from AWS



- You then need to update your MongoDB connection string. Its important to include

directConnection

otherwise it will error:


mongodb://localhost:27000?directConnection=true


- Include your auth for AWS DocumentDB in the Payload

mongoOptions

:


payload.init({
  secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
  mongoURL: isProduction
    ? process.env.MONGODB_URI_PROD
    : process.env.MONGODB_URI_DEV,
  mongoOptions: {
    user: process.env.MONGODB_USER,
    pass: process.env.MONGODB_PASSWORD,
    retryWrites: false, // AWS DocumentDB doesn't support retryWrites
  }
  ...
  })
    Open

    Continue the discussion in Discord

    Star on GitHub

    Star

    Chat on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.