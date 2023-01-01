DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
AWS Lambda + API Gateway

Daniel Koch
3 months ago
Hi guys, at first thank you for providing such a great cms! My question is about hosting. Does anyone know if you can put Payload CMS into a Lambda and serve it using AWS API Gateway? I found this (

https://github.com/vendia/serverless-express

) and before I try to build it, I would like to hear your opinion.

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    We know some members of the community that have run Payload in Lambda successfully, but this isn't something that we completely test/support. With a package like you linked, I'd be very cautious of running into the Lambda size limit and of cold starts.



    That being said, we recently released a way to run Payload on Vercel which may also be interesting for you to take a look at:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload
