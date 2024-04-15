AWS RDS SSL Cert with postgres adapter

Is it possible to pass an SSL certificate to the postgres adapter? I'm trying to connect to RDS over SSL as described here:

I've tried passing it in the connection string with ?sslmode=require&sslrootcert=path/to/cert.pem - this works locally and is also accessible during the nextjs build, but production api routes cannot access the cert:

ENOENT: no such file or directory, open 'path/to/cert.pem'

I've had a look at the adapter but can't see where I could pass the cert as base64 directly to the adapter as you can with drizzle, something like this:

db: postgresAdapter({

pool: {

connectionString: process.env.POSTGRES_URI || '',

ssl: {

ca: sslCertAsBase64,

},

},

}),

Is this possible?

On -beta.3