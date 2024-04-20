This value - what does it mean and where can i find it in the azure storage account interface?
Where i encountered thishttps://www.npmjs.com/package/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage#:~:text=baseURL%3A%20process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT_BASEURL%2C
You can find it under
Endpoints
in the sidebar of your storage account and then the URL from
Blob service
It's formatted like this
https://<storage-account-name>.blob.core.windows.net/
Chekcing it out and thanks in advance
@paul Might want to rename this or Document it - i do not know which to do.
