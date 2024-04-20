Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT_BASEURL

default discord avatar
hasante_6 months ago
2

This value - what does it mean and where can i find it in the azure storage account interface?




Where i encountered this

https://www.npmjs.com/package/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage#:~:text=baseURL%3A%20process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT_BASEURL%2C
  • default discord avatar
    weetikveelman6 months ago

    You can find it under

    Endpoints

    in the sidebar of your storage account and then the URL from

    Blob service


    It's formatted like this


    https://<storage-account-name>.blob.core.windows.net/
  • default discord avatar
    hasante_6 months ago

    Chekcing it out and thanks in advance



    @paul Might want to rename this or Document it - i do not know which to do.

