Hi. I'm a web dev noob who's just learned React and a bit of NextJS & Tyepscript who is new to learning dynamic routing and headless CMSs. I'm studying Payload's custom-website-series repo (

) which is a few levels above me, so I'm struggling to connect the dots and understand the processes involved.

"Each page in Payload CMS is stored as a document in the Payload CMS API, which includes all of the content and layout information that you have defined for that page. When a user visits a page on your site, Next.js uses the getStaticProps function to fetch the content and layout data for that page from the Payload CMS API, and uses that data to generate the HTML for the page."

So do I define the structure and content of the pages by creating blocks and then adding content within those blocks using the Payload admin dashboard?

Then how do I render that data to the website? All I know at this point is that I need to use getStaticProps and Paths to fetch data from PayloadCMS.

I'd like to create the most simple page using PayloadCMS and Nextjs - a rich image and caption text.

What is the process? Eg.

1. Define a collection, such as Media that contains the fields for the image and rich text?

2. Create a block that packages the image and text?

3. Render the block within a page?