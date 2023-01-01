DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
base64 image in payloadcms

kris0x
2 months ago
6

Is it possible to have image upload field, but instead of storing image as a file, I'd like to convert it to base64 encoded string and put it directly to the MongoDB.



How should one go about this ?

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Storing images as base64 in the DB is not currently supported. Feel free to submit a feature request, so we can discuss/prioritize with everyone.



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions


    I'm not sure on the appetite of a feature like that getting into Payload core



    It's likely possible to implement an adapter for

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage

    depending on your skillset.

    kris0x
    2 months ago

    We just store it as string.. right now we ask the customer to convert manually and paste the string 😅😆 that should work right



    I was thinking then of just creating a custom component that will handle the "upload* and conversion to b64

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Yes, as long as you handle the conversion on your own 👍

